Erie County, NY
The Batavian

Weather Advisory: Light snow to continue through early Saturday morning

By Joanne Beck,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mwdri_0lF3WVAI00

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory will continue until 7 a.m. Saturday, with additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Areas affected included Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Northern Erie counties.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility. Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

In other words, it's still winter, folks. We're not officially into spring until March 20. Hopefully, Mother Nature will cooperate this year.

Photo: A city resident takes care of some late night shoveling as the snow continues to trickle down Friday evening in Batavia, by Joanne Beck.

