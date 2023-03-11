Tambourine-waving ex-NYPD cop Sara Carpenter convicted for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

see also Retired NYPD cop surrenders over alleged role in Capitol riot

A tambourine-waving former NYPD cop from Queens was convicted of breaching the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, officials said Friday.

Sara Carpenter, a 53-year-old Richmond Hill resident, was found guilty of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, which are felonies, and five misdemeanors, the Department of Justice announced .

Carpenter became known for carrying a tambourine during the deadly 2021 breach, when hundreds of President Trump-supporting protesters stormed the US Capitol Rotunda .

Prosecutors alleged Carpenter “confronted a line of police officers inside the Capitol, shook her tambourine and screamed, ‘I’m a f–king animal,’ ” the DOJ said.

Carpenter also allegedly pushed against the officers guarding the Senate chamber hallway and slapped ones who tried to stop her from entering the building. She was inside the Capitol for 34 minutes and was captured on CCTV footage, officials said.

Sara Carpenter seen inside the US Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. DOJ

The tambourine that Carpenter allegedly used during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. DOJ

After leaving the building, she allegedly said, “The breach was made.”

“It needs to calm down now. Congress needs to come out. They need to certify Trump as president. This is our house,” she said before shaking the tambourine over her head.

When interviewed by agents shortly after, she said was pepper-sprayed and trampled while inside the building.

Carpenter was arrested months later, when she turned herself in on March 23 and is scheduled to be sentenced July 14.