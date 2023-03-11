Ty Lue Reveals How Russell Westbrook Handled 4th Quarter Benching

Russell Westbrook has fully bought into the Clippers culture

Even though Russell Westbrook didn't play in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' game against the Toronto Raptors, there were no complaints from him. According to Clippers head coach Ty Lue, Russell has completely bought into the Clippers.

"100% buy in," Ty Lue said of Westbrook. "He's been great. Even the last game when he didn't go back in, talking to T-Mann, talking to the guys, staying engaged, cheering for his teammates. It was huge."

Russell Westbrook has done everything the Clippers have asked him in his short seven games with the team. There really isn't much time for him to acclimate to such a deep team, especially with a loaded schedule like the Clippers have. Regardless, Westbrook has done his best to learn.

"What he's brought to our team has been great," Ty Lue said. "Just as far as, we've been asking him to do a lot of different things, trying to learn on the fly, not a lot of time to really practice. He's been doing a lot of things on the fly, he's been great."

As it stands, the LA Clippers are currently 2-5 in the Russell Westbrook era, with three of those losses being absolute heartbreaking clutch-time losses that could have gone either way. The more important thing is that the Clippers are on the right track and have the chance to push a three-game winning streak against the New York Knicks.

