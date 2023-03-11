Open in App
Riverside, OH
WKBN

‘They literally saved her life’: Athlete collapses at practice, trainers perform life saving measures

By Riley Phillips,

6 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Stebbins High School senior is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack during track practice Tuesday.

Ebonie Sherwood is a stellar athlete and student. She plays football, basketball, and track. She also recently committed to Tiffin University for track and to help coach the football team.

Her mom, Beverly Sherwood, said Ebonie started to feel bad towards the end of practice, so she went to the athletic trainer’s office.

“When one of the trainers, Emily, went over to check on her, she fell into Emily’s arms. Emily and Alex got her to the ground. She had no pulse at that point. So, Alex started chest compressions on her. Emily got the AED machine and got her hooked up to that,” Beverly explained.

Ebonie was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital and then flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they learned she has a blockage in her left heart ventricle.

Her mom was in shock when she got the call. She said Ebonie was the picture of health.

“She is a three-sport athlete. She is one of the healthiest kids we know. She is so active. I just thought she got overheated or something. I never thought that she would be the kind of kid that would have a heart attack,” Beverly said.

Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?

Ebonie is on a ventilator and an ECMO machine while doctors continue to run tests. Beverly said she expects her daughter to be in the hospital for at least several weeks. Her doctors want to see if her heart will be able to heal itself, or if a device will have to put in to help her heart. Her mom also said worst case scenario, Ebonie would need a heart transplant.

Beverly is calling the athletic trainers heroes. She said if it were not for them, there might have been a different outcome.

“My heart can’t appreciate them enough…they literally saved her life. They’re like some of my great friends, just with her playing so many sports that we see them all the time. She wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them. So, I really, genuinely cannot thank them enough,” Beverly said.

Beverly also thanked Riverside Fire and EMS for getting on scene so quickly, and getting Ebonie to the hospital. She is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time. To help with the family’s unexpected medical bills, click here .

