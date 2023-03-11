Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting at bus stop in KCMO on March 6

A man who was found shot at a bus stop on March 6 in Kansas City, Missouri, has died, police said Friday.

Officers responded to Prospect Avenue and East 35th Street on reports of sound of shots at around 4 a.m., according to information from KCPD.

While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting. Responding officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The man — identified March 14 as Ricky Hardy, 33 — succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A suspect has not been taken into custody.

—