County Board urges state to fund regional EMS

Morrison County commissioners are hoping the state of Minnesota will step up to help keep a potentially life-saving service fiscally viable.

Feb. 28, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the County Board that he received an email from the regional coordinator of the Central Minnesota EMS Joint Powers Board. The note was sent to gauge interest among the 11 counties served by the Joint Powers Board in helping to fund the regional coordinator position, which synchronizes EMS efforts throughout the region.

“This organization has been funded — that regional coordinator has been funded through different means in the past,” said Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski, who is Morrison County’s representative on the Joint Powers Board. “The most recent means of funding have been seat belt dollars. Most everyone is well aware that people are wearing their seat belts, and wearing them often. Thus, the seat belt funding has gone down to nothing.”

In 2022 and 2023, the position was supported by a grant from the state. However, LeBlanc said that funding is also about to dry up. As such, the Joint Powers Board is looking for ways to sustain operations, which includes getting feedback on whether the 11 counties would be willing to contribute to future funding.

Between 2011 and 2020, Central Minnesota EMS has provided Morrison County with 200-plus doses of Narcan — along with training in how to use it — $39,818 in education reimbursement, $9,000 in equipment grants to the 24 first response agencies in the county, and more.

The organization also provides critical incident stress management (CISM) services, workforce development to local first responders and synchronizes standards and training throughout the 11-county region. In 2022, there were a total of 3,073 ambulance calls for service in Morrison County alone.

LeBlanc said, while most people in the county recognize the Sheriff’s Office, local police departments and fire departments, the number of EMS teams in the county often get overlooked.

“There are so many response teams,” he said. “These response teams are the ones that are out there in the hinterlands, or the lower populated areas, that are typically those that are first on scene when that call comes in while another emergency responder is in transit.”

The cost for Central Minnesota EMS to operate in fiscal year 2024 at current staffing and support levels will be $158,000. LeBlanc said, right now, he didn’t have a good read on how many of the 11 counties — Morrison, Todd, Wadena, Benton, Stearns, Crow Wing, Cass, Wright, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Pine — would be on board with helping.

“I would conclude with, there are ways, or there are options, for funding,” LeBlanc said. “One of those that we have come across most recently is on the opioid settlement dollars that we’ve received from the state of Minnesota.”

Jelinski has worked with EMS teams in Morrison County since the early 1980s. While working for the Little Falls Police Department, he was that organization’s representative on the Morrison County EMS Council.

Prior to the state forming eight regions for EMS Joint Powers Boards, each county handled everything individually. There was no synchronization among neighboring counties.

Jelinski said Morrison County was one of the first in the state to have EMS first responders. At that time, any and all funding was done through fundraising events such as pancake feeds and hot dog roasts.

“Since all of this happened where counties individually ran their own shows, the state of Minnesota divided Minnesota into eight different regions, thus there was a regional coordinator in eight regions,” Jelinski said.

He said, about a year ago, the Joint Powers Board came to the realization that if it did not get any funding from the state, it would likely run out of money by 2025. After that, it might be eligible for some grant funding, but that would not cover a full-time regional coordinator position. It might fund the position part-time, at best, according to Jelinski.

He said there are currently two bills in the legislature that would provide $800,000 statewide — $100,000 per region — for the program to continue for two more years.

“That would once again keep the EMS Joint Powers Board coordinator, as we know it today, alive,” Jelinski said. “Barely, but it would keep that position alive. That being said, it’s just a bill that covers a certain portion of years; certainly not a full-time funding line.”

At the last meeting of the Joint Powers Board, Jelinski said a colleague from Mille Lacs County, who is also a county commissioner, estimated that if the regional board was eliminated and each county had to go on its own, it would likely cost them about $40,000 per year.

Jelinski said Morrison County would likely need to hire a full-time coordinator, at the very least a part-time person.

“Without it, you’re going to go this way, that way and the other way,” he said. “And, in my opinion, we’re going to go backward, and fast.”

Commissioner Greg Blaine said, though there is no question that everyone on the Board supports the efforts of local first responders, he did not want the county to take any formal action until there was some clarity on the pending legislation in St. Paul. He said he would prefer to table a decision to “see if the state of Minnesota will step up to their obligation on this.”

His hope is that the state will provide some funding, especially this year, as it has a $17.5 billion budget surplus. If the Legislature chooses not to help, he said then he would be open to further discussion about funding the position in conjunction with the other 10 counties in the region.

In that case, the $158,000 annual operating cost would be about $13,500 annually for each county.

“The reason I say that about tabling this is, if legislators, I’ll just say, get wind that this region is looking at self-funding this, there’s no motivation for them to take action and fund this with state money,” Blaine said. “I kind of want to hold the state’s feet to the fire on this.”

He said he was “very aware” of the program and others like it, along with their importance, but also believed the state should hold up its commitments to such projects.

“I’m getting sick and tired of the state developing something, and then they’ll fund it and get it started and then push the obligation off onto counties or local units of government,” Blaine said. “This year, with a $17.5 billion surplus, will be a telltale sign of the Legislature’s understanding about commitments to me.”

As such, he told LeBlanc and Jelinski that if making a commitment to help fund the Joint Powers Board going forward was not time sensitive, he wanted to hold off until the end of the Legislative session.

Jelinski said a financial commitment would not have to be made any time soon. Instead, the purpose of the conversation, Tuesday, was to explore what options might be available if the state does not come through with funding.

“The question is if — first of all, the state of Minnesota said, ‘We’re going to support these the way we should,’ we would not be having the conversation,” Jelinski said. “My anticipation is, they’re not going to say that. They haven’t said it the last 20 years.”

He said, if that is the case, the Board should also have a discussion regarding whether it wants to help fund the Joint Powers Board or if it wants to “just be the Island of Morrison County.”

If reverting back to a single-county system became necessary, LeBlanc said he would begin to initiate planning for how that would happen and be staffed.

“I can safely say, just my personal opinion, if we’re going to take a giant step backward, let’s not take that giant step backward in our first responders,” Jelinski said. “We have made such headway in the world of first response, EMS, to take a step backward.”

Commissioner Mike LeMieur — a full-time firefighter and first responder at Camp Ripley — asked if it would be possible to have Regional EMS Coordinator Marion Larson come talk to the Board. LeBlanc said he would reach out to see if she could attend an upcoming meeting

“I think that would be a good idea just so the Board knows exactly what they do,” LeMieur said.

Commissioner Randy Winscher asked, in the meantime, if LeBlanc could possibly draw up a resolution that could be sent to the Legislature in support of funding the regional EMS positions. That resolution could then be sent to the other 10 counties to drum up more support.

“I think power is about the numbers,” Winscher said.

“I would rather not engage in too much discussion on this to really take the heat off of the legislators to look at taking care of their own business instead of pushing it on us,” Blaine said.