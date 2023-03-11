Open in App
Overland Park, KS
The Kansas City Star

Man allegedly shot at police and feds in Overland Park, prompting standoff at apartment

By Bill Lukitsch,

6 days ago

Police were in a standoff with a suspect in Overland Park on Friday evening after a man allegedly fired two shots at Overland Park detectives and federal agents during an attempt to arrest him on a felony warrant.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department , said the suspect was stopped in a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Rosewood Drive.

As the agents blocked him in at the front entrance of the apartment complex, the man fled the vehicle, Lacy said. The man allegedly fired two shots before barricading himself in an apartment where he resides.

No law enforcement officers were injured. A U.S. Marshals Service agent returned fire, Lacy said, and it was not immediately known whether the suspect was injured. Later Friday night, police said the suspect was believed to have a gunshot injury to his leg.

Agents with the FBI were also present as they wanted to question the suspect following his arrest, Lacy said. Further details about the arrest warrant were not disclosed by police.

SWAT was on scene as the block was kept closed off by police and those residing in the neighboring apartments were instructed to stay in their homes. Family of the suspect were brought to the scene to assist negotiators as police were attempting to convince him to surrender, Lacy said.

On Friday night, Lacy said the standoff area remained a “dangerous situation” and police were asking the public for patience and cooperation as the operation was ongoing.

“We want to see this end peacefully,” Lacy said, adding: “We want him to come out. We don’t want anyone to get hurt, anything like that. The quicker this is over, the better it is.”

