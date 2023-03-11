Kansas City police open homicide investigation for gunshot victim found at bus stop

Kansas City police have opened a homicide investigation after a man, who was found unresponsive at a bus stop at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue, died of gunshot wounds on Thursday.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a KCPD spokesman, said in an email that police officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 4 a.m. Monday on a report of the sound of gunfire.

Responding officers found the gunshot victim unresponsive at the bus stop, Becchina said. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, Becchina said the gunshot victim died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case. Police continued to search for witnesses on Friday.

Further details, including the identity of the man, were not immediately disclosed by police.

The killing marks the 25th homicide in Kansas City so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star . Last year, the city saw 171 homicides.

Police were asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or through the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.