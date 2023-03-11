‘American Idol’: 8 Contestants Who Were More Successful Than the Winner of Their Season

When people think of American Idol, they often think of names like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Katharine McPhee, and others. Interestingly, not all of these well-known contestants actually won the competition. For some, the exposure from Idol was enough to skyrocket their careers even higher than those of the people who took home the grand prize. Here are eight American Idol contestants who became more successful than the winners of their seasons.

Jennifer Hudson, Season 3

Hudson is among the most famous American Idol contestants, and she wasn’t even a Top 3 finalist. She was eliminated from the Top 7 during season 3. Fantasia Burrino later won the season.

After Idol, Hudson built a lucrative career in music, film, and theater. She currently has three albums and more than a dozen movie credits, including Dreamgirls and Respect. Hudson is also an EGOT winner and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also hosts her own talk show.

Jennifer Hudson’s net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $30 million.

Katharine McPhee, Season 5

Several contestants from American Idol Season 5 found success after their time on the show. Katharine McPhee, the runner-up to winner Taylor Hicks, went on to become a famous singer and actor. She starred in Waitress on Broadway and in films like The House Bunny. McPhee also had a starring role in Smash. Meanwhile, McPhee has five studio albums under her belt.

According to CNW, Katharine McPhee has a net worth of $14 million.

Chris Daughtry, Season 5

Another season 5 example is Chris Daughtry, who came in fourth place. After Idol, he formed the rock band Daughtry and released six studio albums. According to TheWrap, Daughtry is the third highest-selling Idol singer, with more than 7 million albums sold stateside as of 2018. He also voiced Counselor Olaf in the 2016 movie Trollz.

CNW lists Chris Daughtry’s net worth as $8 million.

Kellie Pickler, Season 5

Another successful American Idol contestant from season 5 is Kellie Pickler, who finished in sixth place. She went on to release four albums and tour with artists like Rascal Flatts and Taylor Swift. Pickler’s debut album, Small Town Girl, is now certified gold. In addition to music, Pickler danced with Derek Hough on Dancing With the Stars in 2013 and won season 16.

According to CNW, Kellie Pickler’s net worth is $4 million.

Adam Lambert, Season 8

Kris Allen won American Idol Season 8, but runner-up Adam Lambert is arguably the more famous name from that season. After Idol, Lambert went on to release five studio albums, including his most recent release in February 2023, High Drama. He received a Grammy nom in 2011 for his hit single, “Whataya Want From Me.” Additionally, Lambert began performing with Queen.

CNW reports Adam Lambert’s net worth as $35 million.

Tori Kelly, Season 9

Tori Kelly didn’t make it very far on American Idol, having been eliminated before the Top 24. Lee DeWyze later won the season. However, she still found success after the show. Kelly has four studio albums, one of which earned two Grammy Awards (High Place). She also voiced Meena in Sing and its sequel. Kelly recently teased a “new era” (seen above) with her upcoming single, “Missin’ U.”

According to CNW, Tori Kelly has a net worth of $3 million.

Lauren Alaina, Season 10

American Idol Season 10 introduced the world to Lauren Alaina, runner-up to Scottie McCreery. She had a No. 1 hit with the title track of her second album, Road Less Traveled. Alaina has earned several country music awards, and she’s been inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars.

Lauren Alaina’s net worth is $800,000, according to CNW.

Jimmie Allen, Season 10

Finally, another season 10 alum, Jimmie Allen, gained fame after he was cut early in the competition. His very first single, “Best Shot,” reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. Allen won New Artist of the Year at the ACM and CMA Awards in 2021. Allen was a competitor on Dancing With the Stars, as well.

Jimmie Allen’s net worth is estimated to be greater than $1.5 million.

These contestants have proven over the years that, win or lose, American Idol is a life-changing experience. Who will become the next Idol? Watch American Idol Season 21 on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to find out.