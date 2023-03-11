Open in App
Norwalk, CT
See more from this location?
News 12

Attorney: Ex-Norwalk math coach accused of putting students in chokeholds had 'no intent to harm'

By Marissa Alter,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8ura_0lF3P3oe00

A former Norwalk elementary school math coach did not mean to hurt anyone when she demonstrated martial arts moves on students, which caused one child to pass out, according to her attorney.

Phil Russell spoke with News 12 Friday following the initial hearing for his client, Stefanie Sanabria, in Stamford Superior Court.

“Within minutes of when this boy is alleged to have lost consciousness, he was playing on a jumpy castle with his friends. It was almost a trivial event in the minds of many people, but the way that it got reported out, and the way that the story snowballed is most unfortunate,” Russell said.

Sanabria is charged with strangulation, risk of injury and reckless endangerment. She’s accused of putting three fifth graders in chokeholds at Brookside Elementary School on Feb. 24.

According to Sanabria's arrest warrant, the assistant principal told police Sanabria said, "Since it was Friday, she wanted to do something fun with her math group." He said Sanabria explained, "She was considering offering martial arts classes after school and advised that she was trained in jiu-jitsu.” The warrant said Sanabria told the assistant principal she demonstrated a few moves with the class, one of them being a chokehold, which a few students offered to participate in. Sanabria allegedly told the students, “If they felt some pressure to tap her elbow, [and] she would release them,” the assistant principal said.

Police said things went fine with the first two boys, but the third lost consciousness. According to the warrant, Sanabria told the assistant principal the student never tapped her on the elbow. In an interview with the school resource officer, the child admitted, “He wanted to go longer than the other students, and everything went black,” the warrant said.

“There was no intent to harm any students here. This was something that—it might've been improvident, it might've been something that every teacher might not have done. But this is a teacher with a reputation and a comfort level that she's earned over many years, and people love her,” Russell told News 12.

According to the warrant, the assistant principal told police Sanabria admitted "a lack of judgement" in demonstrating the defensive moves. Norwalk Public Schools Spokesperson Emily Morgan said Sanabria resigned from her position shortly after her arrest March 3.

“The safety of our students is our first concern, and we immediately investigated the situation involving Ms. Sanabria when it occurred,” Morgan said in a statement.

The school nurse was called to the classroom for a child fainting as soon as it happened, the warrant stated. She told police when she arrived, the student was “alert and conscious but appeared a little shaken.” The nurse said she brought the student to her office where she took his vital signs and noted his blood pressure was elevated. She also told police the student said his vision was “fuzzy” and “he could not see,” but when he calmed down, he was sent to the gym, according to the warrant.

Russell said Sanabria is a good teacher with a 20-year career that includes awards, distinctions and good reviews. He told News 12 there’s been an outpouring of support for her including from the teacher’s union.

“Our hope is that as time progresses, the evidence will come out and people will come to their senses and the case will resolve,” Russell said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Antisemitic flyers left on students' cars near Bayport-Blue Point High School
Bayport, NY7 hours ago
New Rochelle police: LI man accused robbing store, assaulting worker before breaking into home
New Rochelle, NY40 minutes ago
Stop & Shop dispute led to Assault of an officer
Meriden, CT9 hours ago
Reputed MS-13 member sentenced to 23 years to life in prison
Freeport, NY1 hour ago
Police: Stamford substitute teacher overpaid by $54K, refused to return money
Stamford, CT1 day ago
Prosecutor: Man faces charges for dropping son and not seeking medical care
Woodbury, NY1 hour ago
Father pleads guilty to risk of injury
Naugatuck, CT1 day ago
Ex-Fairfield official accused of domestic violence, animal abuse has bond raised by $1M, taken into custody
Fairfield, CT1 day ago
Officials: Garden City Middle School evacuated, students dismissed after threat
Garden City, NY1 hour ago
Dutchess County man who killed parents, brother in 1989 granted parole
Poughkeepsie, NY1 hour ago
Florida man sentenced to 20 years to life for 2005 murder of 25-year-old Yonkers mother
Yonkers, NY8 hours ago
Police: Long Island man arrested for string of crimes in New Rochelle
New Rochelle, NY4 hours ago
New Rochelle homeowner led to arrest of man who led police on a chase around area
New Rochelle, NY22 hours ago
Mother shares story of shooting that almost took her son’s life
Bronx, NY20 hours ago
Police: New Haven man wanted for police pursuit arrested, facing new charges
New Haven, CT22 hours ago
Newburgh man charged with murder, accused of stabbing 76-year-old in head
Newburgh, NY1 hour ago
Police report: State Rep. Robin Comey 'reeked' of alcohol, stumbled, and could not stay focused after rollover crash
Hartford, NY7 hours ago
Police: 2 wanted in shooting of 16-year-old in the Bronx
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
Suspect taken into custody in Newburgh slaying
Newburgh, NY7 hours ago
State AG's Office releases body cam video of Paterson police encounter with Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ22 hours ago
Officials: Yonkers man made online threats against police, mayor in connection to St. Patrick's Day parade
Yonkers, NY1 hour ago
Paterson mayor stresses importance of having police body cameras
Paterson, NJ6 hours ago
$3,500 reward offered for information on violent robbery at Bronx-Yonkers border
Yonkers, NY6 hours ago
FBI, Homeland Security, local police seen investigating Peekskill home
Peekskill, NY1 day ago
Police: 12-year-old boy stabbed inside Taco Bell in the Bronx
Bronx, NY10 hours ago
Stamford Sued By Fire Marshal For Racial Discrimination
Stamford, CT1 day ago
Police: Man arrested for robbing person at knifepoint in Massapequa hotel room
Massapequa, NY1 day ago
Robber steals $250,000 from Brooklyn jewelry store in multiple thefts
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy