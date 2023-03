The weather will not impact the St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday in Norwalk, according to parade organizers.

The city has already stamped shamrocks on the road marking the parade's route. From Veterans Park they'll go down Washington Street up to North Main Street, ending at Pine Street with a ceremony at O'Neill's Irish Pub and Restaurant.

Here is the list of those roads that will be closed for the parade:

Fort Point Street at Seaview Avenue

Washington Street at Water Street

Washington Street at South Main Street

Marshall Street at North Main Street