Brooklyn nonprofit celebrates National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

A Brooklyn nonprofit is celebrating National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

Amida Care is an organization that helps provide health coverage and community support for New York residents living with HIV and AIDS.

The nonprofit hopes to spread awareness and encourage people to seek care for the disease.

"There's nothing wrong with being positive, but we do want to make sure that if you are, you are getting the proper healthcare that you need,” said Assistant Director of Members Events Sandrine Blake.

According to the CDC, 95.1% of new HIV cases in 2020 were women of color.

Health leaders at Amida Care say the virus does not discriminate.

"It’s not just a male oriented disease. It’s not just a people of color-oriented disease. It has no face,” said Blake. "The virus is still here it hasn't gone anywhere."