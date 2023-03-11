Rogersville teams fare well at first meet

JONESBOROUGH — Athletes from Rogersville Middle School and Rogersville City School kicked off the 2023 track and field season with solid performances on Saturday, March 3, at the David Crockett Middle School meet.

Liberty Bell swept the team titles. The RMS Lady Warriors finished fifth overall out of 14 teams of large and small schools; the boys came in 11th. The RCS boys finished sixth; the RCS girls finished eighth.

Here’s a look at some of the individual highlights:

RMS’ Leah Mowell won the shot put with a throw of 33-3.75. Katie Mowell was fourth.

RCS’ Kaleb Turner won the boys’ 400-meter run with a time of 1:00.34.

RCS’ Isaac Bryan finished second in two events: the high jump (4-10) and the 110-meter hurdles (18.76).

The RMS boys finished second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 55.53.

The RCS boys’ relay team of Brayden Brown, Bryan, Zander Harris and Turner finished second in the 4x400 relay. Brown also posted a sixth-place finish in the 800.

RMS’ Kelsie Henley finished third in discus with a throw of 83-7. Teammate Leah Mowell finished fourth. Abby Lewis finished seventh to also earn team points.

RCS’ Elizabeth Coward placed third and RMS’ Henley fourth in the 400 meters.

The RCS girls came in fourth in the 4x400 relay.

The RMS boys finished sixth in the 4x200 relay, and the RMS girls finished sixth in the 4x100 relay.