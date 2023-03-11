See the Sweet Moment Kelsea Ballerini Invites Her Mini-Me On Stage

We're all in our Kelsea Ballerini era right now.

If we thought we loved Kelsea Ballerini before, our admiration just reached a whole new level.

The country songstress, 29, made one little girl's dream come true during a concert on Wednesday, March 8 in Columbus, Ohio as part of her Heartfirst Tour.

In footage from the night shared to TikTok , Ballerini was seen performing her hit song "Love Me Like You Mean It" while dolled up in a bright yellow dress and matching thigh-high boots when she spotted a little mini-me standing in the crowd.

The young girl, wearing a matching flowy dress just like Ballerini's, was in the crowd with her mom as the "Penthouse" vocalist laid eyes on her and invited her up on stage.

After motioning for her to come join her on stage, Ballerini sweetly squatted down to the girl's height and took her hand while continuing to sing. The little girl, who turned out to be a 3-year-old by the name Jojo, appeared to be in complete shock over meeting her idol and got a little shy once on stage—but can we blame her?

Ballerini continued to dance around a little while holding Jojo's hand, before pointing the microphone to the audience and appearing to tell Jojo, "You're beautiful. Thank you for being here."

View the original article to see embedded media.

"When @kelseaballerini lets her mini on stage with her 😍," Jojo's mom captioned the video on TikTok. "Jojo is offically [sic] star struck."

Fans in the comments were gushing over the sweet moment, with one person writing, "Way to go Kelsea this is so cute."

"I legit can not love her more!!!! Convinced she is the nicest," someone else chimed in.

Others found it endearing how starstruck Jojo got once up on stage, with one user commenting, "The kid was too stunned to speak, or move 😂"

"That’s exactly how I would react 😂 so sweet and cute!! 🥹," wrote another.

