Kernville, CA
Kern River water levels rise 17 feet during rain storm in Kernville

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The communities in the Kern River Valley are facing extreme floods and Kern County officials confirmed how much water has risen in the river.

Ryan Alsop, Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer, confirmed with 17 News the Kern River has risen 17 feet in the Kernville area.

The Kern River through Kernville has hit 45,000 cubic feet per second which surpasses a 50-year record, Alsop shared on Twitter .

There have been no deaths or injuries reported, according to Alsop and the Kern County Fire Department.

Video shows Kern River in Kernville rising amid heavy rain

With this extreme flooding seeking shelter is necessary. An evacuation order is in effect in the area. To see a list of evacuation orders in place and shelters, click here .

