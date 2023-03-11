‘I’m really, really happy’: 35 businesses join effort to help employees with workforce housing pilot project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week , nearly three-dozen businesses and organizations joined the effort to help employees find and be able to pay for housing. They joined an affordable housing pilot project with Kôr Community Land Trust and the Bend Chamber that breaks ground next month.

"We found that affordable housing is no longer an industry problem," Kôr Executive Director Jackie Keogh said Friday. "It's an everybody problem."

Kôr Community Land Trust and the Bend Chamber joined forces to build more homes for people who work here. The organizations also announced this week 35 qualified employers as partners.

Think Wild is on that list. Executive Director Sally Compton explained why the organization applied.

"We applied for this program because we just want to be able to provide our staff with housing security and the best benefits possible," Compton said.

If you work for a company or nonprofit like Think Wild, which is now a partner, you get preference in the housing lottery. Having preference means you're moved to the top of the list.

Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks tells us how she feels at this point of the effort.

"I'm really, really happy that we've had this many businesses show up in such a broad spectrum," she said.

Keogh said, "We've had hospitality (businesses), all the way to construction and nonprofit. we also had some of the largest businesses in (Deschutes) county, including Mt. Bachelor , St. Charles and Black Strap Industries ."

Some of the other qualified employers include Deschutes County, Newport Avenue Market, Bend Landscaping, Flights Wine Bar and the Latino Community Association.

"I think a lot of nonprofits in this town, with the housing pricing and housing availability, have had a lot of issues maintaining staff," Compton said.

"We want to do whatever we can to make sure that our staff are able to live here long term," she added.

Poplar Community is Kôr's third affordable community. Seven three-bedroom, two-bath homes will be in the upcoming lottery.

Brooks added, "This program was to make something accessible to businesses who might not have otherwise had a chance at something like this for their employees."

With down payments, the sales price on a home can be as low as $190,000. The housing lottery opens for those who qualify in April.

The post ‘I’m really, really happy’: 35 businesses join effort to help employees with workforce housing pilot project appeared first on KTVZ .