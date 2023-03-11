Open in App
Bend, OR
See more from this location?
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘I’m really, really happy’: 35 businesses join effort to help employees with workforce housing pilot project

By Kelsey McGee,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NGEZE_0lF3JmTM00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week , nearly three-dozen businesses and organizations joined the effort to help employees find and be able to pay for housing. They joined an affordable housing pilot project with Kôr Community Land Trust and the Bend Chamber that breaks ground next month.

"We found that affordable housing is no longer an industry problem," Kôr Executive Director Jackie Keogh said Friday. "It's an everybody problem."

Kôr Community Land Trust and the Bend Chamber joined forces to build more homes for people who work here. The organizations also announced this week 35 qualified employers as partners.

Think Wild is on that list. Executive Director Sally Compton explained why the organization applied.

"We applied for this program because we just want to be able to provide our staff with housing security and the best benefits possible," Compton said.

If you work for a company or nonprofit like Think Wild, which is now a partner, you get preference in the housing lottery. Having preference means you're moved to the top of the list.

Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks tells us how she feels at this point of the effort.

"I'm really, really happy that we've had this many businesses show up in such a broad spectrum," she said.

Keogh said, "We've had hospitality (businesses), all the way to construction and nonprofit. we also had some of the largest businesses in (Deschutes) county, including Mt. Bachelor , St. Charles and Black Strap Industries ."

Some of the other qualified employers include Deschutes County, Newport Avenue Market, Bend Landscaping, Flights Wine Bar and the Latino Community Association.

"I think a lot of nonprofits in this town, with the housing pricing and housing availability, have had a lot of issues maintaining staff," Compton said.

"We want to do whatever we can to make sure that our staff are able to live here long term," she added.

Poplar Community is Kôr's third affordable community. Seven three-bedroom, two-bath homes will be in the upcoming lottery.

Brooks added, "This program was to make something accessible to businesses who might not have otherwise had a chance at something like this for their employees."

With down payments, the sales price on a home can be as low as $190,000. The housing lottery opens for those who qualify in April.

The post ‘I’m really, really happy’: 35 businesses join effort to help employees with workforce housing pilot project appeared first on KTVZ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bend, OR newsLocal Bend, OR
‘A monitoring tool’: City of Bend creating new ‘Houseless Fund’ in budget to track efforts to help homeless
Bend, OR3 days ago
Mountain View grad enjoys offering personal training for kids with disabilities
Bend, OR1 day ago
Bend restaurant seeking to add new location runs into city permitting backlog, long delays
Bend, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teacher at Bend’s Seven Peaks School nominated for National History Day Teacher of the Year
Portland, OR19 minutes ago
OHP, Medicaid, CHIP Renewals
Warm Springs, OR3 days ago
‘Pay or Die’: C.O, mother, daughter featured in new documentary about struggle to afford life-saving insulin
Bend, OR2 hours ago
Deschutes County Library gets overdue book in the mail — as in 44 years past due
Bend, OR2 hours ago
Central Oregon joins in celebrating St. Patty’s Day, the luck of the Irish
Bend, OR2 hours ago
Bend councilors set to discuss: Does the city need tougher rules to save, protect its ‘urban tree canopy’?
Bend, OR6 days ago
DEEP THOUGHTS: Crook County might have greater options than the Idaho movement
Prineville, OR3 days ago
May special District Election filing deadline approaches; some board seats vacant, others unopposed
Bend, OR3 days ago
Sisters contractor unable to plow downtown sidewalks Friday
Sisters, OR6 days ago
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to visit Bend during Oregon trip, talk outdoor recreation, wildfire prep
Bend, OR3 days ago
DCSO ID’s Bend snowboarder killed in Paulina Peak avalanche, offer details of recovery efforts
Bend, OR1 day ago
Mt. Bachelor shuttle buses can help skiers, boarders deal with traffic jams heading to the slopes
Bend, OR3 days ago
‘It means the world’: 19-year-old Bend personal trainer finds his passion helping kids with special needs
Bend, OR1 day ago
Study shows allergy season is getting longer in these 4 Oregon cities
Portland, OR4 days ago
Deschutes Public Library unveils Stevens Ranch library renderings, sets Monday evening public meeting
Bend, OR6 days ago
Warm Springs Fire & Safety crews stop small brush fire; second fire destroys barn
Warm Springs, OR1 day ago
New Redmond gym welcomed as a boon for climbing community
Redmond, OR7 days ago
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden holds town-hall meeting in Deschutes County for first time this year
Bend, OR5 days ago
Snowboarder dies in central Oregon’s Paulina Peak avalanche
Bend, OR1 day ago
▶️ 3 Bend schools placed in Secure after bobcat sighting
Bend, OR4 days ago
Goats arrive to clear brush in Madras
Madras, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy