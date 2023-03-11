‘I’m really, really happy’: 35 businesses join effort to help employees with workforce housing pilot project
By Kelsey McGee,
6 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week , nearly three-dozen businesses and organizations joined the effort to help employees find and be able to pay for housing. They joined an affordable housing pilot project with Kôr Community Land Trust and the Bend Chamber that breaks ground next month.
"We found that affordable housing is no longer an industry problem," Kôr Executive Director Jackie Keogh said Friday. "It's an everybody problem."
Kôr Community Land Trust and the Bend Chamber joined forces to build more homes for people who work here. The organizations also announced this week 35 qualified employers as partners.
Think Wild is on that list. Executive Director Sally Compton explained why the organization applied.
"We applied for this program because we just want to be able to provide our staff with housing security and the best benefits possible," Compton said.
If you work for a company or nonprofit like Think Wild, which is now a partner, you get preference in the housing lottery. Having preference means you're moved to the top of the list.
Bend Chamber CEO Katy Brooks tells us how she feels at this point of the effort.
"I'm really, really happy that we've had this many businesses show up in such a broad spectrum," she said.
