DC's Big Barda Getting Graphic Novel From Check, Please! Creator

One of DC's most beloved warriors is getting her own graphic novel. Earlier this week, the publisher announced Barda , an upcoming book that will be aimed at young adult readers, and will recount the origin of Big Barda. The book will be written and drawn by Ngozi Ukazu, who is best known for creating the beloved hockey webcomic Check, Please. Barda is expected to be released in June of 2024, and will be set during her years serving under Darkseid and Granny Goodness, Big Barda is finding herself curious about the idea of love, even on the harsh world of Apokolips.

" Barda is a story of a very tough soldier who slowly realizes that her loyalties are more complicated than it seems," Uzaku explained in an interview with ScreenRant . "Barda is a great character because she is so complicated. She's big, she's mean, she's tough. But on the inside, she's very scared. But she's a defender. The story calls her to be a bit more cruel than she actually is. And we start to see the tension. Does she like defending people or does she like causing pain? And she figures out who she is through the course of the story."

Who is DC's Big Barda?

Created by Jack Kirby in 1971's Mister Miracle #4, Big Barda is a member of the New Gods and one of the most formidable members of the Female Furies. In a turn of events, Barda falls in love with Scott Free / Mister Miracle, and the pair's love story endures despite machinations from Scott's adopted father, Darkseid. Eventually, Barda and Scott made their way to Earth, and Barda became a member of the Justice League and the Birds of Prey.

Barda was confirmed to appear in the Ava DuVernay-helmed New Gods live-action movie , but it was ultimately shelved by Warner Bros. That film was being co-written by Tom King, who wrote a beloved take on Scott and Barda in DC's recent Mister Miracle series.

What do you think of Big Barda getting her own YA graphic novel? Will you be picking up Barda when it is released in 2024? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Barda will be released by DC in June of 2024.

Related: