Body of missing woman found in remote area of North Carolina

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
A woman who went missing in Monroe, North Carolina, was found dead last weekend, authorities said.

In a news release, Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said that Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a dead woman who was found in their area. A preliminary identification was made and the woman was identified as Alison Thomas, 37.

Thomas’ death has been ruled a homicide, according to WSOC .

Cathey said Thomas was last seen on Feb. 13 in northeastern Union County. Her disappearance was not reported until Feb. 17.

A person in the area where Thomas’ body was located had stopped along a dirt road in the Tuckaseegee area on Sunday near the Nantahala National Forest, WSOC reported. That person found Thomas’ body. The area is considered to be remote.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are working together to find whoever is responsible, Cathey said.

Authorities said it appears that this incident is considered to be isolated.

Thomas’ cause of death has not yet been released.

