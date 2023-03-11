Open in App
Monroe, NC
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

Body of missing woman found in remote area of North Carolina

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzWDu_0lF3Gp3M00

A woman who went missing in Monroe, North Carolina, was found dead last weekend, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey said that Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a dead woman who was found in their area. A preliminary identification was made and the woman was identified as Alison Thomas, 37.

Thomas’ death has been ruled a homicide, according to WSOC .

Cathey said Thomas was last seen on Feb. 13 in northeastern Union County. Her disappearance was not reported until Feb. 17.

A person in the area where Thomas’ body was located had stopped along a dirt road in the Tuckaseegee area on Sunday near the Nantahala National Forest, WSOC reported. That person found Thomas’ body. The area is considered to be remote.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are working together to find whoever is responsible, Cathey said.

Authorities said it appears that this incident is considered to be isolated.

Thomas’ cause of death has not yet been released.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
North Carolina woman who said she was carjacked after crashing car is later arrested, police say
Lowell, NC1 day ago
Two North Carolina schools go remote after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC12 hours ago
Man accused of nearly hitting kids near school bus gets several charges
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Juvenile dies in Lincoln County crash, officials say
Lincolnton, NC1 hour ago
Rescue crews searching for person in Cleveland County lake
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Two Iredell County schools operating remotely after deadly shooting
Statesville, NC23 hours ago
‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Richmond County deputies charge man in assault, robbery
Norman, NC2 hours ago
Suspect identified in Camera Corner robbery, police say
Burlington, NC3 hours ago
Remains Found In Burned Home In Lincoln County
Stroud, OK1 day ago
'He got shot in the head': Aunt of victim in Statesville shooting describes what happened
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Charlotte woman claims she was carjacked, later charged, Lowell Police say
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
High school senior shot, killed in Statesville ‘ambush,’ family says
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Man killed, 15-year-old injured in Goldsboro Ave. shooting in Statesville
Statesville, NC1 day ago
1 person shot in Chester, deputies say
Chester, SC2 days ago
Parents say shooting that claimed life of Iredell County student ‘scares me’
Statesville, NC2 hours ago
Three south Charlotte homes targeted by burglars in 24-hour span
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
North Carolina private security officers bust teen car thieves
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Two People Facing Charges In Deadly Shooting At Fox & Hound
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged in illegal speakeasy operation
Gastonia, NC1 day ago
Concord police: Missing mother located
Concord, NC2 days ago
Wanted: Unknown suspect attempted to rob Gastonia Circle K, police say
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in North Carolina, sheriff says
Dallas, TX4 days ago
He was Charlotte’s first Black owner of a new-car dealership
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Great Falls rocked by third shooting in 3 weeks, this one fatal
Great Falls, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy