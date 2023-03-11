Betsy Wilkerson running for Spokane City Council president, with Beggs’ blessing

(The Center Square) – “Good Morning! I’m Betsy Wilkerson. I’m a community leader, I’m a city council member, I’m a small business owner and I am the proud grandmother of three beautiful kids,” said Spokane City Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson Friday to a crowd of supporters.

Wilkerson hopes to be one more thing as well.

“Today, I am announcing my campaign for Spokane City Council president,” she said.

Before stepping up to the podium, Wilkerson was introduced by current City Council President Breean Beggs.

“Over the last three years or so we have put together a city council office that is powerful and effective,” he said. “It’s creating change positively in this community, and bringing people together. So today, what’s happening is I’m going to step back a little bit and create some space for Betsy Wilkerson to step up into the role she was meant for.”

Wilkerson already has an opponent in Kim Plese who announced her candidacy last month, as reported by The Center Square.

Remarking on her service on the council, Wilkerson said, “The truth is, as council president, I won’t learn on the job. I’m ready. I’m already ready to do the job.”

Wilkerson promised her campaign won’t resort to smears, lies, or attacks before saying, “Now, I can’t tell you that our opponents won’t lie about me. In fact, I can confidently say that they probably will, as you already know they have.”

Not everyone is as excited about her candidacy as the supporters attending this morning's campaign kickoff.

“Spokane voters want a City Council President who is going to increase public safety, prioritize homelessness, and address the housing shortage,” Executive Director of the Spokane Good Government Alliance John Estey in a statement. “Over the last four years, the current Council President and veto-proof Council majority have been driving the show.”

Estey said Wilkerson is “the wrong choice for City Council President,” having been “part of the problem, not part of the solution.”

Regardless of who prevails, current Council President Beggs announcement he will not be seeking reelection has created a power vacuum in Spokane city politics.

While introducing Wilkerson, Beggs commented on his decision.

“For those of you asking, no, I don’t know what I’m doing next,” he said. “I have several ideas, and I will figure that out. But I promise you this, I’m not retiring from the fight for change in this community.”