Open in App
Meridian, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Idaho inmate gets life in prison after ‘brutally’ beating cellmate to death in 2021

By Mia Maldonado,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XdJZ0_0lF3EMpD00

A 26-year-old Meridian man was sentenced to up to life in prison for “brutally” killing his 57-year-old cellmate in 2021, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Friday, 4th District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Colton J. Reagan to life imprisonment, with 30 years fixed. Reagan waived his right to appeal the sentence as part of a plea deal to first-degree murder last December.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2021, prison officials at the Idaho State Correctional Institution south of Boise responded to Reagan’s cell and found his cellmate, Gerald B. Cummings Jr., unresponsive. According to the initial news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office , Cummings sustained injuries “that appeared consistent with a beating.”

Prison staff performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, but Cummings was pronounced dead just after 3:30 a.m.

The Idaho Statesman previously reported that Reagan was incarcerated at the time for felony convictions of possession of a controlled substance and grand theft. The Ada prosecutor’s office said Reagan refused to participate in the rehabilitative programming offered during retained jurisdiction and was then sentenced to a prison term. He would have been eligible to be released in 2027.

The prosecutor’s office also said Reagan had documented violent conduct while in custody.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Cummings’ family,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a press release. “Thank you for the hard work done on this case by my trial team and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
PHOTOS: Help Boise Police Bring These Criminals To Justice
Boise, ID15 hours ago
Man dies three days after Boise crash, one driver facing felony charges
Boise, ID1 day ago
Police name suspect injured, facing charges after southeast Boise shooting
Boise, ID2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prosecutor says police were justified in shooting of Star man, family says otherwise
Star, ID2 days ago
He’s in a prison cell, with no criminal conviction. Idaho put him there for mental health care.
Boise, ID1 day ago
He used phony ID to buy a travel trailer from a Boise dealer, then made it a fake-ID lab
Boise, ID22 hours ago
Boise Police respond to false bomb threat, two explosive item calls
Boise, ID1 day ago
Nampa police arrest fugitive man, deploy gas to arrest woman during 5-hour standoff
Nampa, ID2 days ago
Boise police name 22-year-old suspect shot by officers after car chase near Timberline HS
Boise, ID2 days ago
Ada County coroner IDs victim of fatal car crash in Boise; man charged with felonies
Boise, ID1 day ago
Oregon fugitives arrested at Nampa home
Nampa, ID2 days ago
Caldwell Police arrest man after 'incendiary device' found
Caldwell, ID1 day ago
Boise man sentenced to life in prison for brutally torturing and killing former Pocatello woman
Boise, ID5 days ago
Star officer fatally shot a man in a parking lot. What the investigation found
Star, ID2 days ago
Vallow-Daybell’s attorney ask judge to dismiss trial and start over
Boise, ID2 days ago
Missing Idaho deputy game warden is honored after 89 years
Meridian, ID2 days ago
A knife, a fake gun, and a mental health crisis. Investigations detail 3 fatal shootings
Nampa, ID4 days ago
Nonprofits seek relief from Idaho Attorney General Labrador’s ‘fishing expedition’
Marsing, ID13 hours ago
Federal prosecutors are imposing accountability for Jan. 6. Idaho hasn’t measured up | Opinion
Boise, ID13 hours ago
Traffic stop at Baker City leads to discovery of 110 Fentynal pills
Baker City, OR3 days ago
Update: Neighborhood cleared after Caldwell police locate ‘incendiary device’
Caldwell, ID1 day ago
‘We just want what we’re owed:’ Boise tenants forced to move out over heating problem
Boise, ID5 hours ago
Boise woman found guilty of felony crimes for her involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Boise, ID2 days ago
I Can’t Believe These 11 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Boise, ID2 days ago
Ada County decision to decline homelessness dollars sets off row with Boise’s mayor
Boise, ID1 day ago
Boise woman found guilty in connection to U.S Capitol riot
Boise, ID3 days ago
Idaho Woman Found Guilty of Felony and Misdemeanor Charges Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach - Defendant Convicted on All Charges
Boise, ID5 days ago
‘My mom’s a hero.’ Caldwell woman gets prison sentence for killing daughter’s husband
Caldwell, ID8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy