FC Cincinnati look to halt Sounders’ strong start

By Sportsnaut,

6 days ago

For the second time in five seasons, Seattle Sounders FC have a chance to start 3-0.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati have never gone unbeaten through their first three matches during the young history of the franchise.

Both marks are on the line when the Sounders visit Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Seattle (2-0-0, 6 points) has looked extremely strong while outscoring Colorado and Real Salt Lake 6-0 through the first two weeks of MLS action. According to MLS, the Sounders are the first team in league history to post five or more goals, without conceding any, in the first two matches of a season.

They last won their first three in 2019.

“The quality we have, we showed it the first couple of games, but we can’t rest on that. We have to keep moving,” forward Jordan Morris, who has scored half of the Sounders goals in 2023, told the club’s official website.

Seattle, which has also received two goals from veteran addition Heber, now hits the road for the first time this season. This will also be the Sounders’ first trip to Cincinnati, after recording a win and draw in two home matches during the all-time series.

Cincinnati (1-0-1, 4 points) opened the season with a 2-1 home triumph over Houston, then followed by playing host Orlando City to a scoreless draw. FCC looks to remain unbeaten in five consecutive home matches against Western Conference opponents, while also trying to continue their strong defensive start.

Last season, Cincinnati made the playoffs for the first time since entering the league in 2019, but was among the most generous clubs while conceding 56 goals. Considering it didn’t record a clean sheet until the seventh game in 2022, FCC coach Pat Noonan has been thrilled with his side’s defensive showing, especially on the road last weekend.

“That’s probably one of our better all-around defensive performances,” Noonan said. “That’s a good sign.”

Obinna Nwobodo and Sergio Santos are responsible for Cincinnati’s 2023 goals. Meanwhile, teammate Luciano Acosta, who posted a career-high 10 goals in 2022 (plus one more in the postseason), has come up empty thus far while recording five shots on target.

–Field Level Media

