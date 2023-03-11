Open in App
Great Falls, MT
KRTV News

Great Falls teen featured on 'America's Funniest Videos'

By Owen Skornik-Hayes,

6 days ago
Keilee Edwards of Great Falls recently went viral with a video of her taking a bite of a cattail.

In the video, shot by her friend, Edwards calls it ‘Nature’s Hot Dog’ and takes a large bite of the plant - resulting in her being covered in fluffy seed-heads.

Her grandmother found it amusing and sent in the video to the long-running TV show ‘America’s Funniest Videos’ for consideration.

To their surprise the Edwards’ were selected to appear on the show as one of the three finalists on February 26, 2023.

“They ended up contacting us. We had a Zoom call, and then we ended up in second place,” says Keilee.

Her second-place finish netted Keilee a cash prize.

Keilee's mom Heidi said, “She won second place, which was $6,000. So I told her, you know, hey, you could either take that money and invest it and wait to 18, let it grow, or buy a vehicle or something.”

But instead Keilee wanted to spend the money with her family.

“She actually wants to take us on a trip to Mexico. So we're taking a family vacation in April. We're really close family and do a lot of fun things. She's quite the character. Her and her friends are always doing something funny and I really enjoy being her mom,” says Heidi.

Recounting her experience on the show, Keilee says, ““It was really cool because it's like once in a lifetime and I'm very happy that I like it occurred. It was fun.”

Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Owen .

