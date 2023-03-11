Travel the Heartland with Tim and Lisa Trudell: 100 Things to do in Nebraska

Traveling the Heartland and experiencing Nebraska’s ‘The Good Life’ — that’s what Tim and Lisa Trudell love to do in their free time.

“We mostly do road trips around the Midwest and love to find those unique gems and fun finds along the way,” said Lisa.

Since the Trudells were young, traveling has always been a part of their lives. It wasn’t until 2011 that they decided to start blogging about their travels on ‘The Walking Tourists’.

“Once we started the travel blog, we knew that we had to go out and tour our own state and it's really paid off because we see some really cool places,” said Tim.

From western Nebraska to eastern Nebraska — the Trudells have seen The Old West Ballon Festival; Taylor, Neb.; and Robbers’ Cave just to name a few.

Lisa Trudell/The Walking Tourists The Old West Balloon Festival in Scottsbluff, Neb.

Tim says Nebraska doesn’t get its fair shake when it comes to attractions.

"Especially out in western Nebraska. Toadstool, National Monument, Scottsbluff, Chimney Rock — you get out there and you start seeing the beauts — the Halsey Forest —places like that that you expect to see in other states like South Dakota with the Black Hills and the Badlands. You don’t expect to see that in Nebraska but it’s there,” he said.

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Scotts Bluff National Monument in western Nebraska.

Finding those hidden gems is what the Trudells are all about. But how does one find these hidden gems?

“You have to get off the main roads and really explore,” said Lisa.

This has led them to see all the wonderful and beautiful things Nebraska has to offer while allowing them to write a book to share their adventures with others.

“That’s kind of what has led to the fun part of doing the books, is getting out and touring the state,” said Tim.

The Trudells are “your expert guides through the diversity and beauty of the Cornhusker State.” Their newest book is ‘100 Things to Do in Nebraska Before You Die’ 2nd edition. The book is a bucket list of Nebraska’s best experiences that help others see the state in a new light.

“From wildlife adventures to wide open landscapes we’ve got so much to see and do in the state,” said Lisa.

The Trudells have written three books on their adventures not only in Nebraska but in Omaha as well. Two more books are scheduled to be published this year.

Tim Trudell/The Walking Tourists Smith Falls near Valentine, Neb.

