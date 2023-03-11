Open in App
Omaha, NE
See more from this location?
KMTV 3 News Now

Skateboarders asked for input on Lynch Park revitalization effort

By Alex Whitney,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwmKZ_0lF3CfcA00

For those outside of the community, skateboarding might seem like just a hobby but for lifelong skateboarders like Brenton Gomez skating, and the parks where you skate, is a home away from home.

“I see myself in a lot of the skateboarders who are coming up now, who maybe don’t have a father at home or some troubling things around them, I’ve seen how skateboarding has kept them in a good space, especially at Lynch Park,” said Gomez.

Lynch Park has been at the center of South Omaha’s skateboarding scene for years now.

It wasn’t built to be a skate park originally.

But a group of wayward skaters started taking to the park and over the years the skate community has taken on a DIY attitude to turn it into a sanctuary for skaters.

“We all have ownership of this space because we have all done work there to make it and beautify the space,” said Gomez.

In recent years, the skate community has had to fight to keep their space at Lynch Park.

In 2020, the city started the process to remove skate ramps at the park before public outcry saved ramps.

Now Gomez and other supporters of Lynch Park are looking forward to what the park could be in the future and are starting the process to revitalize the Lynch Skatepark.

“This is so the kids can come out from the community, into a space in the community and speak on what they want to see in their own space at Lynch Park,” said Gomez.

Gomez is surveying what youth in the community want to see at Lynch Park and skaters will be able to give their input on what obstacles they want to see or what layout they think would work best.

While the survey can be completed digitally, Gomez wanted to offer a physical space to skaters to offer their opinions in person, all while enjoying art that tells the story of what Lynch Park means to the community.

“You are gonna be seeing art from Graffiti writers to photography,” said Gomez.

The survey, and the gallery, are going to be open through the middle of April.

For Gomez, the effort isn’t just a way to further his hobby, it's also a way to give back to a community that embraced him and helped him grow into the person he is today.

"The skateboarding community is a reflection of self. For the people who take care of me as a youth, I want to do that now as an adult,” said Gomez.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Omaha, NE newsLocal Omaha, NE
Recycled marquee letters from Ralston Arena to be made into art
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Feel the luck of the Irish with these free and affordable events this weekend
Omaha, NE21 hours ago
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium named best zoo by USA Today
Omaha, NE7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Omaha pub gearing up for Saint Patrick's Day despite gloomy weather
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Elkhorn mixed-use development aims to address Omaha's affordable housing crisis
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Veta Jeffrey leaves as CEO of Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Over 100 Omaha medical students discover their residency on Match Day
Omaha, NE19 minutes ago
Active shooter training drill held at Carter Lake Elementary on Wednesday
Carter Lake, IA1 day ago
Nebraska mental health advocates highlight gambling addictions in March
Lincoln, NE23 hours ago
World of Wheels show opens at CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE6 days ago
Hall of Famer and Olympian helps create 'dream court' for Omaha kids
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Westside Community Schools could see major improvements if bond issue passes
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Warren Buffett attends Omaha Film Festival; participates in film QA
Omaha, NE5 days ago
Council Bluffs Police Department searching for missing Kearney man
Council Bluffs, IA2 days ago
3 News Now Latest Update | March 17| 6 AM
Omaha, NE6 hours ago
History Nebraska announces 2023 awardees from across the state
Omaha, NE1 day ago
Cirque du Soleil Corteo coming to Omaha in November
Omaha, NE4 days ago
South and North Omaha multimillion-dollar bill gets another airing
Omaha, NE6 days ago
Omaha Film Festival kicks off with film about generosity of Buffett investors
Omaha, NE7 days ago
Omaha's St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrates 144th year
Omaha, NE5 days ago
Manager of new Papillion Amazon facility: Robots improve employee experience
Papillion, NE7 days ago
Omaha drivers, Nebraska State Patrol concerned with uptick in excessive speeding
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Nebraska’s Ron Hull typifies ‘the very best of us’
Omaha, NE6 days ago
Offutt Air Force Base holds groundbreaking on new squadron campus
Offutt Air Force Base, NE7 days ago
Keystone oil pipeline was pushed to bounds of its permit before Kansas spill
Omaha, NE2 days ago
IRS opening its Omaha office on Saturday to answer taxpayer questions
Omaha, NE6 days ago
Omaha Police investigating fatal Friday afternoon crash near 96th and I
Omaha, NE6 days ago
Omaha Police name victim in early Tuesday morning fatal crash
Omaha, NE3 days ago
Omaha man dies from injuries sustained in crash with school bus
Omaha, NE3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy