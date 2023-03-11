Police Log 3-11-23

All address information, particularly arrests, reflects police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Jessica Mullins, 31, of 568 Broadway St. was arrested for larceny under $1,200 at 6:28 a.m. Friday.

Joseph Pressley , 30, of 40 Broad St. was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, unlicensed possession of ammunition, and use of a firearm in a felony at 5:34 p.m. Friday.

Glenda Rafael, 34, of 130 Fayette St. was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 2:12 a.m. Friday.

Juan Rivera of 71 Memorial Park was arrested for mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault to maim at 11:22 a.m. Friday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 7:55 a.m. Friday at 180 Commercial St.; at 2:29 p.m. Friday at 56 Hanover St.; at 2:36 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Market Street and Oxford Street.; at 3:01 p.m. Friday at 120 Broad St.; at 5:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Washington Street and Western Avenue.; at 5:24 p.m. Friday at 475 Western Ave.

Assault

A report of assault at 10:12 a.m. Friday at 269 Union St.

Theft

A report of larceny at 10:14 a.m. Friday at 1000 Western Ave .

Fires

A report of a fire at 11:12 a.m. Friday at 81 Glenwood St.; at 5:36 p.m. Friday at 43 Magnolia Ave.

A report of a fire alarm sounding at 1:29 a.m. Friday at 196 Locust St.

Injured Police Officer

A report of an injured police officer at 2:06 a.m. Friday at 300 Washington St.

Threat

A report of threats at 12:11 p.m. Friday at 235 O’Callaghan Way.

Suspicious Persons

A report of a suspicious person at 3:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Common Street and Park Street.; at 7:48 a.m. Friday at 49 Hollingsworth St.

Disturbances

A report of a disturbance at 5:58 a.m. Friday at 8 Silsbee St.; at 8:23 a.m. Friday at 186 Market St.; at 3:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Adams Street and Highland Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Stops

A report of a motor vehicle stop at 1:39 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Coburn Street and Essex Street.; at 4:05 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Alley Street and Blossom Street.; at 7:40 a.m. Friday at 326 Euclid Ave.; at 8 a.m. Friday at 8 Blossom St.; at 10:09 a.m. Friday at 307 Union St.; at 10:36 a.m. Friday at 337 Union St.; at 10:44 a.m. Friday at 170 Union St.; at 12:59 p.m. Friday at Silsbee Street.; at 1:12 p.m. Friday at 34 Munroe St.; at 1:23 p.m. Friday at 307 Union St.; at 1:32 p.m. Friday at 1 State St.; at 1:44 p.m. Friday at 36 Rogers Ave.; at 1:50 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Lynnway and Pleasant Street.; at 1:51 p.m. Friday at 44 Rogers Ave.; at 1:58 p.m. Friday at 44 Rogers Ave.; at 2:07 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Essex Street and Rogers Avenue.; at 2:15 p.m. Friday at 235 Union St.; at 2:22 p.m. Friday at 44 Rogers Ave.; at 2:22 p.m. Friday at 140 Union St.; at 2:31 p.m. Friday at 44 Rogers Ave.; at 2:37 p.m. Friday at 44 Rogers Ave.; at 2:41 p.m. Friday at 140 Union St.; at 2:51 p.m. Friday at 130 Union St.; at 2:54 p.m. Friday at 44 Rogers Ave.; at 3:05 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ellis Street and School Street.; at 3:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Olive Street.; at 3:18 p.m. Friday at 15 Joyce St.; at 3:20 p.m. Friday at 44 Rogers Ave.; at 3:43 p.m. Friday at 44 Rogers Ave.; at 3:53 p.m. Friday at 112 Market St.; at 4 p.m. Friday at 96 Market St.

SWAMPSCOTT

Suspicious activity

A report of suspicious activity on Thursday at 12:16 p.m. at 40 Beach Ave. Caller reported a white male in a gray hoodie in the backyard of 35 Beach Ave picking up dog feces. Male party said he was supposed to be there.

Accident

A report of a motor vehicle hit and run on Thursday at 5:36 p.m. at 250 Paradise Rd. Caller reported that her daughter’s car was sideswiped while parked in the lot. The striking vehicle did not leave any information.

Stops

A report of a motor vehicle stop on Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at 140 Humphrey St, verbal warning issued.

A report of a motor vehicle stop on Friday at 1:23 a.m. at Humphrey St and Puritan Rd. Warning issued.

PEABODY

Arrest

Susan M. Martinez, 65, 53 Lincoln Ave., Apt. #1, Saugus was arrested on charges of assault and battery (60+/disabled) and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Accident

A report on Thursday at 12:14 p.m. of a hit-and-run accident at City Hall, 24 Lowell St.

Suspicious activity

A report on Thursday at 12:19 a.m. of a male and female looking into vehicles at the 7 Eleven, 23 Newbury St.

Thefts

A report on Thursday at 11:59 a.m. of shoplifting at Macy’s, 210M Andover St.

A report on Thursday at 2:42 p.m. of shoplifting at Spencer Gifts, 210S Andover St.

Vandalism

A report on Thursday at 2:59 p.m. of window damage at 12 Crowninshield St.

LYNNFIELD

Medical

A report on Thursday at 11:07 a.m. of a person on North Hill Drive in need of medical aid. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital.

A report on Thursday at 11:56 a.m. of a person needing medical aid at Lahey Clinic, 1350 Market St. The patient was transported to Lahey Burlington.

Suspicious activity

A report on Thursday at 10:17 a.m. of a suspicious auto at 3 Durham Drive.

