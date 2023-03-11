Open in App
Chester, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Meet the 15-year-old maestro conducting Mozart's Requiem for Chester Children's Chorus

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5aNn_0lF39sCL00

For the first time in four years, the Chester Children's Chorus will perform Mozart's Requiem this weekend.

But this time the maestro will be different -- the conductor is Daniel Peterkin, a 15-year-old sophomore from Archbishop John Carroll High School.

Mozart's Requiem is one of the most important concerts the Chester Children's Chorus performs.

"It's nerve-wracking, but I've had experience conducting the chorus," said Peterkin.

The sophomore will be directing his brother along with other high school-aged children, 30 adult choir members, professional soloists, and a 23-piece orchestra aimed at bringing Mozart's masterpiece to life.

"It's a blessing I think that this opportunity is open to me. I think we need to work to make this opportunity for more students in Chester," he said.

Chester-- once considered one of the most violent cities in America -- has mostly underfunded schools, and more than one-third of residents live below the poverty line.

Chorus founder, John Alston, says the program offers a glimpse into the endless potential of Chester's children.

Call it magic, or for Peterkin, come Sunday, a moment in the making.

"There's a lot of emotions running through the mind," Peterkin said. "Having the ability and opportunity to do something this great, and it's something one doesn't get the experience very often."

Sunday's concert will be held at 4 p.m. at Swarthmore College's Lang Music Building.

The event is free.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Match Day' dreams come true for students at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University
Glassboro, NJ2 hours ago
'Reigns supreme': Broadway hit musical SIX comes to Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Revelers celebrate St. Patrick's Day across Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Students celebrate Irish Giving Day at Camden Catholic High School
Cherry Hill, NJ7 hours ago
Bar crawls, celebrations, events for St. Patrick's Day near Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Archdiocese of Philadelphia clears Catholics to eat meat on St. Paddy's Day
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Philadelphia baker combines baked goods, blankets to help South African charities
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Cirque du Soleil's BAZZAR set for North American debut at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
Oaks, PA1 day ago
Women-owned businesses to support in Philadelphia, Disney100 preview
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Lifelong friends re-open 1950s-style eatery Muffins Diner in Bridgeport, PA
Bridgeport, PA2 days ago
Graduating class of Philadelphia police officers includes middle-aged recruits
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Local businesses, pubs in Philadelphia prepare for St. Patrick's Day surge
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia principal battling cancer gets surprise homecoming celebration at school
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
11-year-old boy saves entire family from devastating fire in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, PA2 hours ago
Temple University welcomes 8 new police officers
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
History unearthed: Brothers tell story of Irish immigrants in Pennsylvania
Narberth, PA1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band returns to Philadelphia after recent illness on tour
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Black Girls Florist makes history at Philly Flower Show
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Philadelphia DA provides updates on 2 killings in the LGBTQ+ community
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Berks coroner seeks family of Reading area man
Reading, PA2 days ago
Gilda is a new cafe with character and a really cool story in Fishtown
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Local alliance focuses on stopping Asian hate two years after Atlanta spa attacks
Philadelphia, PA23 hours ago
Man critically injured after stabbing near Temple University's campus
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Kelsey's in Atlantic City offers soul food at the shore
Atlantic City, NJ3 days ago
PCDC announces formal opposition to proposed 76ers arena in Center City
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
North Philadelphia suspect wanted for murder of transgender man
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
First Black President of Springfield Township Commissioners resigns citing racism from fellow board member
Springfield, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy