Portsmouth, VA
WTKR News 3

Portsmouth police seize 100 pounds of pot, guns in pop-up marijuana shop bust

By Antoinette DelBel,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LmWbQ_0lF39pYA00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Investigators with the Portsmouth Police Department uncovered dozens of mason jars and large containers filled with pot during a drug bust Wednesday . In all, investigators seized 100 pounds of marijuana.

Police also found 13 guns and a variety of candy meant to look like popular brands but were laced with THC. All of it was taken from a marijuana pop-up flea market operating out of a store on High Street.

Mike, who didn’t want to give his last name, lives down the street from the shop. He said he’d see guards standing outside and isn’t surprised by what was happening inside.

“It was crowded,” he said. “Like a club scene with security outside. Didn’t seem suspicious of nothing but just the type of thing that goes on these days.”

According to a search warrant, police observed armed security guards out front of the building. The warrant also said the location is not a licensed marijuana dispensary.

Another man, who didn’t want to use his name, said he’s been to a couple pop-up shops that came off as more of a block party.

“There was a bunch of food trucks,” he said. “There was a bunch of music. Everyone seemed to have a good time.”

Recreational marijuana sales are still illegal in the state, but some people don't realize that.

Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins said the shop on High Street has been on their radar since last week after getting complaints from community members and business owners.

Those type of pop-up shops can be dangerous. The chief said they’ve closed others down before that were selling pot laced with fentanyl.

“Because it’s unregulated, there’s no idea, actually what’s being put into the marijuana,” Jenkins said. “We have had several occasions, through our investigations, that we know individuals are selling marijuana that is laced with fentanyl.”

The shop on High Street isn’t the only shop police know of. The chief said they’re going after more of these illegal operations and cracking down.

“We are just trying to send a message that Portsmouth is not a place to come and do crime,” Jenkins said. “We’re trying to address all crime within the city aggressively and trying to make our city and citizens safe.”

All 41 people who were detained were let go. No one has been charged yet because police said no one admitted to owning the guns or pot. That, however, could change once the investigation wraps up.

Comments / 0
