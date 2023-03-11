Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Wells Fargo customers experience tech issues

By Scripps News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiFIv_0lF39NHA00

Wells Fargo customers missed scheduled transactions and direct deposits on Friday after what was described as a "glitch."

The tech issues were blamed for causing transactions to go missing from online bank accounts, the Charlotte Business Journal reported , from that city, the country's second-largest banking town after New York.

Wells Fargo & Co., headquartered in San Francisco, didn't immediately reply to a request for clarification by Scripps News.

Forbes reported that as customers went on social media to voice concerns, the company blamed the issue on technical problems, but it didn't appear to be connected to a bank stock crash from Thursday.

The issue became a trending topic on Twitter and DownDetector noted a sharp spike in complaints early on Friday morning, which went for hours into the afternoon.

Wells Fargo alerted customers on its banking app, writing, “If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize.”

A Wells Fargo spokesperson did not indicate the company had a time for when the issues would be resolved and told Forbes that the company was "aware that some customers’ direct deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts.”

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
Alzheimer’s Association is sharing info as the number of people diagnosed grows
Niagara Falls, NY1 day ago
Cruise ships coming to Buffalo? Study hopes to see benefit of growing industry
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Local student wins NYS chess competition
Amherst, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy