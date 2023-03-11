Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KSBY News

State officials warn of more rain and heavy snow across CA through the weekend

By McKenzie Diaz,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qwj2_0lF39LVi00

Mountain rain and heavy snow will redevelop across northern and central California this weekend, state officials warned Friday.

The heavy rains will continue through the first half of next week with additional flooding and wind concerns, National Weather Service representative David Lawrence said during a press conference hosted by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

“The most important thing to do is heed the warnings,” said Capt. Charlie Sampson, California Highway Patrol. “Make sure you have a go bag in your vehicle in case you get stranded.”

Two deaths have been storm-related and approximately 54,000+ people are without power as a result of the latest storm, officials said. There are 15 shelters in nine counties and 9,400 people under evacuation orders.

Nancy Ward, Director of the California Governors Office of Emergency Services, says the state has prepositioned fire resources, hand crews, high water vehicles, and search and rescue teams to areas of concern in coordination with the National Weather Service.

CAL FIRE Chief Joe Tyler encourages everyone to pay attention to evacuation warnings.

“I ask that you please heed the evacuation warnings of your city and county officials, your local county and state law enforcement, of their warnings to evacuate for the safety of yourselves, and the safety of our first responders,” Tyler stressed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Southern California’s wet winter: Look up seasonal rainfall totals for your area
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Yet another storm headed for Southern California; heavy rain expected
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Aerial Photos Show California Flooding From Above
Pajaro, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Evacuation warnings, orders issued in Northern California communities due to possible flooding
Sutter Creek, CA2 days ago
South Lake Tahoe Raley's roof collapses as more snow hits the Sierra
South Lake Tahoe, CA4 days ago
Interstate 5 in far Northern California closed amid atmospheric river
Redding, CA7 days ago
New atmospheric river hitting California will bring a prolonged period of rain
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
KCSO aerial survey shows flowing water around Kern
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Deadline to receive federal assistance for storm damage is three days away
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
These California rivers may reach above flood level during the upcoming winter storm
Modesto, CA8 days ago
Jaw-Dropping Photos Show the Historic Snowpack in Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA7 days ago
California Nonprofit EPIC-FSC Urges Residents to Prepare for the "Big One"
Calabasas, CA6 days ago
Atmospheric river drenches parts of northern Nevada, wreaks havoc on some roadways
Reno, NV7 days ago
Kevin McCarthy makes statement on flooding in Kernville, California storms
Kernville, CA6 days ago
Four Ski Resorts in California Have Too Much Snow
Truckee, CA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy