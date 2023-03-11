Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

City Attorney’s Office finds Colorado Springs mayoral hopeful did not violate city code with campaign ad

By KRDO News,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeSF1_0lF38zLD00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Attorney's Office for Colorado Springs announced the mayoral candidate and current councilman Wayne Williams' campaign did not violate city code.

Wednesday, KRDO learned a group called Integrity Matters filed a complaint against Williams of "inappropriate use of city resources" for his mayoral campaign. The accusation went on to say Williams' campaign violated city code by using images of Colorado Springs firefighters and facilities in a campaign advertisement.

"We took a picture of a public building," Williams told KRDO Wednesday . "It is clearly not using city resources. That's absurd."

Friday, the City Attorney’s Office said it completed a review of the complaint filed on March 7. The review was conducted by the City Clerk’s Office and the Human Resources Department.

A city spokesperson said, "reasonable grounds do not exist to establish a violation of city code § 5.2.303 or initiate enforcement action in Municipal Court. The review found that no City resources were used to film the equipment, personnel, buildings, or logos of the Colorado Springs Fire Department contained in the advertisement."

The post City Attorney’s Office finds Colorado Springs mayoral hopeful did not violate city code with campaign ad appeared first on KRDO .

