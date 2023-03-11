Local pediatric center offers free services to Rock Bridge students after classmates’ death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Little Tree Pediatrics is offering free individual and group therapy sessions for Rock Bridge High School students following the death of Cash Martin.

The 15-year-old tragically lost his life Monday in a motorcycle accident on a busy south Columbia road.

Students were invited to attend a memorial service on Friday. Rock Bridge allowed students, with permission from their parents, to leave school early and attend the service.

The school and a local pediatric center are offering counseling services for students who may be struggling with grief following the tragedy.

"We have had additional CPS counselors available all week for our students and staff," CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said. "We also have amazing counselors on staff at RBHS that are available all year."

In addition, Little Tree Pediatrics is offering free individual or group counseling for Rock Bridge students or family/friends of Cash until the end of March.

"We are always appreciative of community support for our schools and our students. If families would like additional support outside of what we provide at CPS and at Rock Bridge, a generous community member has offered to provide services," Baumstark said. "We have shared that offer with families and it is up to them if they wish to access those services through this private provider."

"We know the Martin family, and have loved the Martin family for several years," Big Tree Medical co-founder Jen Wheeler said. "So, when I initially heard of the tragedy earlier this week, we were so sad, and we are still so sad and devastated."

Wheeler said sometimes it's easier for students who are dealing with the loss of a friend or classmate to speak with somebody outside of their family.

"Our counseling services allow people that don't have a friend or family necessarily that they feel comfortable and go to, to come over here and talk with us about it, and about this tragedy and just sort through those thoughts and feelings," she said.

Wheeler, who is also a parent, said it can be difficult to ask your child what they need as they process their emotions.

"My advice would be for all of us parents to ask them and say hey, do you want to talk to somebody about this? And if they don't want to talk to you or they don't really have anyone to talk to then suggest that they come over here and talk to our counselor," she said.

In the email shared with parents, Rock Bridge High School shared a link to the Dougy Center as well.

According to the center's website, it specializes in offering support for those who are grieving. Its website includes tip sheets that offer advice for parents on how to speak with their children about grief and other subjects.

"It just gives kids and teens another way to express themselves besides just sitting down and having a conversation," the Dougy Center's community response program coordinator Jana DeCristofaro said.

DeCristofaro also offers advice for parents who may be wondering how to talk to their teen. She said that sometimes asking "How are you feeling?" or "How are you doing?" can be overwhelming for teenagers, DeCristofaro offers a few alternative questions to engage your teen into opening up about their emotions.

"How are kids at school talking about it?"

"What are kids saying?"

"How are you feeling about what other kids and teens are saying about the student or your friend who died?"

"What can you tell me about them, I'd love to know a little bit more about them."

DeCristofaro said conversation starters can help ease your teen into opening up about how they are handling grief and can be a segway into asking if they would like to speak with somebody, or finding the right path to helping them through this difficult time.

The Dougy Center has a clinic in St. Louis, but online resources and a podcast are available on its website as well.

Appointments with Little Treed Pediatrics can be made online , or by calling 573-814-1170.

The post Local pediatric center offers free services to Rock Bridge students after classmates’ death appeared first on ABC17NEWS .