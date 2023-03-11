Florida Dad Arrested In Connection With Shooting After Drunk Roommate Ends Up In Teen Daughter’s Bed: 'I'll Kill You!'

Lee County Sheriff's Office; Unsplash

A Florida father was arrested after a couple renting a bedroom in his house got drunk and one ended up naked in his teenage daughter’s bed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On March 8, the Cape Coral Police received a call from a man, later identified as Dayne Victor Miller , 44, stating he shot at two people inside his home, Front Page Detectives previously reported.

Unsplash

Miller told emergency dispatchers that one of his roommates was naked in his daughter’s bedroom, which led to him shooting at both roommates through a closed bedroom door, according to The News-Press.

Police arrived at the home in Cape Coral and attempted to get to the bottom of the tense situation.

Unsplash

Officers said they found shell casings and bullet holes in the victims’ bedroom door.

The two roommates told police they rented a bedroom from Miller and they were drinking heavily earlier in the evening, The News-Press reported.

Unsplash

Police said one roommate claimed that after drinking, he got up to use the restroom but then mistakenly went into the teenager’s room. The teen lives in the house and was asleep in bed at the time, according to officers.

The victim lay in bed with the teenager and fell asleep, police said.

Mega

Once the girl realized a naked man was sleeping next to her, she got up and told her father, officials said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s spouse then woke up the victim and shouted that the room he was asleep in wasn’t theirs.

The couple returned to their bedroom, which is when Miller approached and started pounding on the door shouting, “ I’ll kill you ," according to cops.

Miller then shot his handgun at least three times into the floor outside the bedroom, police said.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to authorities.

Miller remains in custody and his arraignment is scheduled for April 10.