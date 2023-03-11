Schenectady mayor proposes all-smoking ban in public parks

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Leaders in one local community are considering additional restrictions on smoking and vaping. Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy submitted a proposal to the city council to ban all smoking in the city’s public parks.
Smoking cigarettes is already prohibited. The new proposal would add marijuana and e-cigarettes. The mayor said it's both a public health and a quality of life issue.
“We want people to be able to enjoy the parks, want to be able to go out and have a good time and don’t want some of the irritant that tobacco smoke or other products cause for people,” McCarthy said.
Officials said violators would face a $50 fine. A public hearing on the proposal will be held during the city council meeting on Monday, March 13.
