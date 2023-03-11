Feral cattle killed, a historic clubhouse falls and tournaments galore

It’s Monday, and time to jump into another week. But first, we wanted to share some of the stories from the Las Cruces Sun-News that you may have missed last week.

And there was a whole lot going on in the City of Crosses and across southern New Mexico. For instance, we learned that the eighth annual Las Cruces International Film Festival will open with a screening of “Land of Dreams, ” a New Mexico-filmed movie released in June 2022. On Thursday, we found out that Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos would retire — though it was initially characterized as a resignation . The same day, LCPS Board Member Ray Jaramillo also announced his resignation, though his departure from the board is not connected to the investigation into Ramos.

Seventeen-year-old Benjamin Rios Archuleta died after being shot on I-25, just south of Doña Ana; at last check, the shooting was still under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. A week before the Second Chance bill got through its final committee in the Legislature, the New Mexico Supreme Court reaffirmed the importance of young people’s capacity for change . And a bill that would make it a crime for allowing a firearm to be accessible to a minor passed the House and Senate and is headed to the governor’s desk for a signature.

Here are some other stories you may have missed last week.

Ag organizations oppose federal decision to kill feral cattle in Gila

The U.S. Forest Service recently completed a second round of lethal removal of cattle in the Gila Wilderness and Gila National Forest , contrary to opinions and alternative solutions presented by members of New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association and other stakeholders.

The Forest Service estimated about 150 head of feral cattle resided within the Gila Wilderness of the Gila National Forest by mid-February. The cattle were responsible for overgrazing, erosion, sedimentation and other damage to protected habitats, according to Forest Service officials. While grazing on forest service lands is allowed, it requires individuals to have a permit to do so and on only in specified areas.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conducted an aerial gun operation in February 2022 euthanizing 65 cattle over two days. Another round of aerial euthanasia over three days in February 2023 killed 19 head.

Dead cattle are left within the wilderness where they were shot to decompose naturally.

Las Cruces Sun-News reporter Leah Romero covered the story for our newspaper. Leah writes:

The situation in the Gila National Forest is much more complicated than it might seem at face value. Multiple agricultural organizations at the state and federal levels have differing opinions on how to address the issue of feral cattle living on protected lands. The law suit is still pending and I plan to produce several more follow-ups as things develop.

Country Club demolished after efforts to save the historic structure fall short

Randy Moose Gomez said the Las Cruces Country Club was a mainstay of his experience in the city. But that changed Tuesday morning.

“That’s like a death right there for the people who lived here our whole lives,” Gomez said.

Gomez was one of a handful of onlookers standing by as a crew demolished the Las Cruces Country Club Tuesday morning . The demolition ended a months-long effort to save the 94-year-old building, which had stood vacant for decades.

But the graffiti adorning its white exterior walls, dead cottonwoods decaying outside, and stolen shopping carts resting on the building’s roof masked a relic of a bygone era.

El Paso-based Trost and Trost Architecture and Engineering built the structure in the 1920s. Trost and Trost Architecture and Engineering are one of the most well-known firms of the 19th and early 20th century.

Reporter Justin Garcia has been following the (ultimately unsuccessful) efforts of residents to save the old clubhouse. He was on the scene Tuesday morning when the historic building was demolished. You can read about it — and the history leading up to this moment — HERE .

Tournaments aplenty

It’s that time of year again, and our Lead Sports Reporter Jason Groves has had his hands full covering the high school boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments in Albuquerque and the NMSU women’s basketball team as they traveled to Las Vegas for the WAC tournament.

Unfortunately, all of the Las Cruces teams were out of championship contention by the time Friday morning rolled around.

You can find all of the results and a rundown of last week’s tournament games HERE .

The Reporter's Notebook Podcast, Ep. 59: Oil, Gas and Energy in the Roundhouse

In this week’s episode of The Reporter’s Notebook Podcast , we’re joined by Adrian Hedden , who covers energy, oil and gas for the Carlsbad Current-Argus . As you likely know, time is winding down on this year’s 60-day legislative session. As we’ve discussed in several recent episodes, New Mexico is looking at a record-breaking budget surplus; it could very well be the state’s largest budget in history.

And, by and large, we’ve got the state’s oil and gas sector to thank for that. But is the “goose that laid the golden egg” on the chopping block? Several bills put forth this year seek to curb the oil and gas industry — with further restrictions, regulations and oversight.

It has long been acknowledged that New Mexico must find ways to diversify its revenue streams and reduce the state’s reliance on extractive industries. Legislators, however, have failed to reach a consensus on a path forward.

This year, several bills have been put forward that specifically address the state’s relationship with the oil and gas industry. Others focus on alternative energies. With less than a week left in the session, some bills have died and others may have a chance of making it to the governor’s desk.

Adrian will walk us through some of the hot-button issues and proposed legislation. You can listen to it HERE .

Thanks for taking the time to read this week's newsletter. On behalf of all of us at the Sun-News , here's wishing you a great week!

