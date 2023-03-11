Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OguXy_0lF30HEH00

Darius Garland has been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Florida.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Darius Garland has been ruled out due to a quad injury.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (quad) ruled out Friday."

The 2022 NBA All-Star is in the middle of another impressive season with averages of 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 58 games.

He's also shooting an outstanding 47.1% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range.

The Cavs come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in 68 games.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs have gone 6-4, and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

The franchise hasn't been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 but is on pace to end the drought in 2023.

That said, they have struggled on the road, going just 14-19 in the 33 games they have played away from Cleveland, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons and are currently 35-32 in 67 games which has them as the seventh seed in the east.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games but have been outstanding on their home floor.

In the 34 games the Heat have hosted in Miami, Florida, they are 21-13.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Suns Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Magic
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Why Don't The Los Angeles Lakers Sign This NBA Champion?
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Intriguing LeBron James Injury Update Reported Before Friday's Game
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Steph Curry Passes Michael Jordan On All-Time List
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Washington, DC1 day ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Clippers Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA1 hour ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History Twice On Tuesday Night
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NBA Suspends Sacramento Kings' Trey Lyles
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Mavs-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Make 2 Roster Moves On Thursday Night
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
Steph Curry's Honest Quote After Dropping 50 Points And Losing
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks Make A Roster Move On Friday
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago
Knicks' Center Frustrated With Current Role
New York City, NY2 days ago
Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Celtics-Timberwolves Game
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
BREAKING: Steph Curry Makes Tremendous NBA History On Wednesday Night
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Spurs
Memphis, TN8 hours ago
Pacers And Bucks Injury Reports
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Recent Clippers Player Reportedly Signing With The Nets
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Jaylen Brown's Status For Celtics-Trail Blazers Game
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Steph Curry Will Likely Make Exciting NBA History In Warriors-Clippers Game
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy