Darius Garland's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Heat Game

Darius Garland has been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are taking on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Florida.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Darius Garland has been ruled out due to a quad injury.

The 2022 NBA All-Star is in the middle of another impressive season with averages of 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 58 games.

He's also shooting an outstanding 47.1% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range.

The Cavs come into the night as one of the best teams in the NBA.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record in 68 games.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs have gone 6-4, and they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

The franchise hasn't been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 but is on pace to end the drought in 2023.

That said, they have struggled on the road, going just 14-19 in the 33 games they have played away from Cleveland, Ohio.

Meanwhile, the Heat have been to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons and are currently 35-32 in 67 games which has them as the seventh seed in the east.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games but have been outstanding on their home floor.

In the 34 games the Heat have hosted in Miami, Florida, they are 21-13.