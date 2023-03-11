Open in App
Cullman, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Art Show Saturday, March 11

By Noah Galilee, Tiffany McKoy,

6 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from East and West Elementary Schools will showcase their artistic talents when the schools present the All Creatures Great and Small Art Show in the East Elementary gym Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Judith McBrayer, who teaches art at both schools, said, “I feel all my students are winners, so this is just an exhibit of their work. I tell them it is like going to a museum and seeing their artwork on display.”

When asked about the artwork the students have been preparing and what they’ve learned, McBrayer said, “We have been talking about animals and their habitats, so this year the students drew animals chosen for their classes. This was a way of incorporating science and art.”

The community is welcome, and admission is free.

