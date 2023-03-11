Open in App
Inside The Warriors

NBA Admits Crucial Mistake in Recent Warriors Loss

By Joey Linn,

6 days ago

The NBA corrected a mistake made in the Golden State Warriors vs. OKC Thunder game

Despite a dominant showing from Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors fell to the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night, and their losing streak on the road hit seven games. The team has since dropped another road game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, making NBA history as the only defending champion with two 8-game road losing streaks.

While the story of that loss in OKC was Golden State's continued road struggles, Jordan Poole picked up a bizarre technical foul that was rescinded by the league on Friday morning. A Tweet from the NBA's officiating account read, "Jordan Poole’s (GSW) technical foul (10:01, 4th qtr) from game on 3/7/23 rescinded upon league office review."

It is not entirely uncommon for technical fouls to be rescinded, but much like the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, the league correcting their mistake does not help the disadvantaged team in any way. While Jordan Poole will save a little bit of money, official Josh Tiven gave the OKC Thunder an undeserved free throw in a one possession game, which is something that is unchanged by this update from the league.

While the free throw was ironically missed by Isaiah Joe, moments like that can be momentum shifters in close games. Now with one technical foul, Poole had to be careful with how he approached the remainder of the game in order to avoid an ejection. While the league has corrected their mistake, it was very confusing why Poole was ever issued a technical foul in the first place.

