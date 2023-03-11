Tennessee basketball's issues without Zakai Zeigler showed vs Missouri with March Madness next

NASHVILLE − Zakai Zeigler's scooter sat abandoned in the Tennessee basketball locker room Friday.

In a somber room, it was a shining reminder that the Vols' propelling force isn't on the court for the rest of the season. The reminders of that reality were all-too-present on the court in fifth-seeded Tennessee's 79-71 loss to Missouri in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

"We're still learning how to play without Zakai," Vols coach Rick Barnes said.

Tennessee (23-10) has a mixed bag of results since Zeigler suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Arkansas on March 1. It is 2-2, winning against Arkansas and then Ole Miss to open the SEC Tournament. It lost at Auburn in its regular-season finale then fell to fourth-seeded Missouri (24-8) to end its SEC Tournament stay as the Tigers exposed some of Tennessee's issues without Zeigler.

Tennessee devolved into turnover problems early against Missouri

Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge quickly diagnosed the changes he saw in Tennessee's offense without Zeigler.

"I would say he just controls the game, his pace, the way he handles the team," Hodge said.

Tennessee was missing a sense of rhythm and settled offense in the opening minutes against the Tigers. UT had five turnovers on its opening seven possessions, while Santiago Vescovi hit 3-pointers on the other two trips. The problems included a poor inbound pass from Tobe Awaka and a pass bouncing off Julian Phillips' chest.

Missouri attacked Tennessee with pressure on the guards without Zeigler. The Vols had 10 first-half turnovers.

Hodge again diagnosed a change in Tennessee's offense without Zeigler. He noted Zeigler's presence makes it easier for UT to get shots for Vescovi, who has been outstanding offensively for the past month. Without Zeigler, pressure falls on Tyreke Key to be a playmaker. He did well Friday but it is outside his primary skills.

UT had 14 turnovers in both its SEC Tournament games.

"I feel like without having Zeigler in the lineup it's harder for them to get into their sets and stuff like that," Hodge said. "I feel like we exploit pressuring them and make their shots harder."

Tennessee couldn't match Missouri's shot-making late

Tennessee isn't built to go shot-for-shot with a team like Missouri, which is one of the highest-scoring teams in the SEC. It has to rely on its defense to win games such as Friday's. It didn't have the defense it needed against the Tigers without Zeigler, but did shoot well enough to win until late.

UT was 2-for-9 shooting in the final 6:40, while Missouri was 6-for-9 with a pair of 3-pointers.

"I think it goes with knowing our shot selections, offensive end taking care of the ball, executing what we need to do, especially coming out of timeouts, playing together," UT forward Olivier Nkamhoua said of the offensive issues late.

Tennessee's defense faltered plenty, as Missouri again gave UT issues. The Tigers penetrated the lane throughout, going 14-for-22 on layups and scoring 38 points in the paint. They caught Tennessee on switches for a pair of game-sealing 3-pointers late.

"Us as a team, we pride ourself it is on being able to switch and guard the ball," UT guard Jahmai Mashack said. "We have to be able to continue to do that a little bit better."

That is especially true without Zeigler, the spearhead of Tennessee's defense. He stood in the corner by the Tennessee bench and watched Friday as UT's stint in the conference tournament ended. He'll be watching again as Tennessee goes into the NCAA Tournament next week.

How long that stay will be depends, in part, on Tennessee solving its issues without Zeigler.

