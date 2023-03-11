Watch Will Smith Rap ‘Just the Two of Us’ With 10-Year-Old Bass Player

Will Smith has found a new bandmate. The Emancipation actor took to Instagram on Thursday (March 9) to share a video duetting 10-year-old bass player Ellen Alaverdyan.

In the clip, Alaverdyan plays the smooth base line of Smith’s 1997 track, “Just the Two of Us,” while the 54-year-old raps the lyrics over the melody. “Wow!! @ellenplaysbass, this is FANTASTIC. You are the Sweetest!” he captioned the post, tagging his musician friends Jac Ross and ELEW to add their spins on the track.

“@willsmith THANK YOU FOR THIS MAGIC [red heart emojis],” the 10-year-old budding star captioned a repost of Smith’s video , and also left a sweet comment on his original post, writing “[red heart emojis] THANK YOU WILL [star emoji].”

In a recent sit-down with David Letterman for his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction , Smith discussed how he felt about the “soft” reputation surrounding his 1980’s pop rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, though he never faced pressure to quit music. “Not pressure as much as it was always that I was soft. I hated that, being called soft.”

Watch Smith rap along with Alaverdyan’s bass line below.

