Open in App
May need paid subscription
Billboard

Watch Will Smith Rap ‘Just the Two of Us’ With 10-Year-Old Bass Player

By Rania Aniftos,

6 days ago

Will Smith has found a new bandmate. The Emancipation actor took to Instagram on Thursday (March 9) to share a video duetting 10-year-old bass player Ellen Alaverdyan.

The 1975 Perform 'I'm in Love With You' & 'Oh Caroline' on 'Saturday Night Live': Watch

In the clip, Alaverdyan plays the smooth base line of Smith’s 1997 track, “Just the Two of Us,” while the 54-year-old raps the lyrics over the melody. “Wow!! @ellenplaysbass, this is FANTASTIC. You are the Sweetest!” he captioned the post, tagging his musician friends Jac Ross and ELEW to add their spins on the track.

“@willsmith THANK YOU FOR THIS MAGIC [red heart emojis],” the 10-year-old budding star captioned a repost of Smith’s video , and also left a sweet comment on his original post, writing “[red heart emojis] THANK YOU WILL [star emoji].”

In a recent sit-down with David Letterman for his Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction , Smith discussed how he felt about the “soft” reputation surrounding his 1980’s pop rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, though he never faced pressure to quit music. “Not pressure as much as it was always that I was soft. I hated that, being called soft.”

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Duet on 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around,' 'And So It Goes' at Stadium Tour Opener: Watch

Watch Smith rap along with Alaverdyan’s bass line below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Hailey Bieber Marks 1-Year Anniversary of Her Mini-Stroke: 'A Life-Changing Event'

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Taylor Swift Is in Her ‘Eras Era’ With New Tour Rehearsal Photos
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy