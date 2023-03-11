City to enforce parking rules to clean downtown streets

LYNN — In an effort to clean streets all the way to the curb, the City will enforce parking restrictions on downtown streets by towing cars not in compliance beginning Monday, March 13.

There is no parking allowed from 4-8 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the odd-numbered side of downtown streets, and Tuesday and Thursday on the even-numbered side. Signs are posted in the designated areas.

Starting Monday morning, cars illegally parked on the odd side at that time will be towed so that Department of Public Works street cleaners can clean that side of the street all the way to the curb. The towing will commence on the even side early Tuesday morning.

“It is important that the street cleaners can do the job without having to navigate around parked cars,” said DPW Commissioner Andrew Hall. “We want to do everything we can to keep the downtown clean, which is a priority for the mayor and city council.”

Parking Director Robert Stilian said that over the past several weeks, cars that have been illegally parked downtown overnight have been ticketed and fliers have been placed on them indicating towing would begin March 13. He added that the towing operation would continue indefinitely as needed.

Cars that are towed will be assessed a $50 ticket and $170 towing fee, Stilian said.

