Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

Pets in Lafayette electrical fire need new homes

By Bjorn MorfinRodricka Taylor,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S30U4_0lF2kv4900

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Barbara Gallager shared a devastating event with News 10 where she is now without a home and is looking for homes for her animals after an electrical fire damaged it and caused her animals to go to the vet for oxygen treatment.

“It was just chaos and devastation. The floor was slick with moisture. It was just filthy. Everything was crunchy. It was black and the smell of the smoke was just nauseous. It was enough to make you choke and cough,” she said. “I lost everything. Everything has to be replaced.”

State Fire Marshal: Change your clocks, change your batteries

On a Tuesday night when she was coming home from work, she said she opened the door and was hit with a “big blast of hot air.”

“I was thinking what the heck is going on? Did I accidentally turn my heat on instead of turning my air conditioner on?” she wondered.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“I was shaking so bad it took like five attempts to call 911. After I called them I tried to rescue my animals. I had eight cats in the house. Two were my only personal cats and six were up for adoption.” she said.

Gallager said that she was frantically trying to find the several cats and her dog.

Unfortunately, one cat named Ike was already deceased at the apartment and the others were in bad shape; barely breathing. The dog was rescued from underneath the bed. Scott Fire Department and Judice helped and transferred all the cats to Lafayette Veterinary Care Center.

Gallager also told News 10 that she took her dog for oxygen treatment.

“My dog has improved and she can be released. I got two cats that can be released. My personal cats can be released. I got an adoptable one that can be released. Two more passed away at the vet and there are still two that are on oxygen but they’re probably going to make it,” she said.

At the vet, Bubba passed Thursday morning and Lilly was euthanized because she was not going to make it.

Gallager said losing her fur babies was, “just devastation and I would not wish this upon anybody.”

“My focus is on my babies. I’m not from this town, I’m not from this state. I’m from Wisconsin so I really don’t have any family down here. My animals are my family and that’s my concern to get them better and get them into foster homes because they all need homes.”

Gallager told News 10 that she never intended to have many cats as she had some get adopted but the person responsible for them returned them once their circumstances changed and she took them back in.

She added, “I can not have that many cats anymore. I just can’t do it. If something like that [happens again] I can’t stand the loss and devastation plus I did not need that many cats.”

If anyone wants to adopt or foster the animals, they can contact SpayNation / Wildcat Foundation. Also, donations are being accepted to help with vet bills and rebuild her life.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJWwK_0lF2kv4900
    Bubba
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whrYw_0lF2kv4900
    Thomas
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LaYG_0lF2kv4900
    Mitzi
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHztL_0lF2kv4900
    Lilly
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yA2EO_0lF2kv4900
    Gypsy
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhDZE_0lF2kv4900
    Myrtle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vC5W_0lF2kv4900
    Cleo
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wV75B_0lF2kv4900
    Ike
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pWvC_0lF2kv4900
    Julia

Gallager told News 10 the following:

  • Gypsy will be released from the vet and is going into foster care.
  • Myrtle remains on oxygen and will be needing a permanent home or foster home once she is released from the vet.
  • Cleo is still receiving oxygen and will need a foster home when released
  • Julia needs a foster home for a few months
  • Mitzi is up for adoption
  • Thomas will need a foster home for a few months
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lafayette man homeless after pickup crashes into home
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Brew bar founded to help young people expanding to Maurice
Abbeville, LA12 hours ago
Opelousas restaurant owner gets emotional after fire damages popular establishment
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Body of Lafayette woman, 70 found after fire at her South Refinery Street home
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Customer describes hiding under table during gun dispute at Walk-On’s restaurant in Broussard
Broussard, LA2 days ago
Louisiana ranked 7th highest utility bills in the country; 1st in electricity consumption
Lafayette, LA1 hour ago
Moncus Park to offer free shuttle service
Lafayette, LA2 hours ago
Lafayette parents arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Lafayette, LA2 hours ago
Confirm Facebook identity before sending deposits on Marketplace
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Bishop of Lafayette: Eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day is OK
Lafayette, LA8 hours ago
UPDATE: Weather caused the fire that burned one home and damaged another
Scott, LA4 days ago
1 injured in shooting off 38th Street
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Lafayette Civil Service Board overturns librarian’s suspension
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette man attempts to deliver 2 lbs of weed in St. Landry Parish, arrested
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office search for stolen dirt bike
Abbeville, LA1 day ago
FoodNet Food Bank’s new 1/1/1 campaign to offset cost of food
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Person jumped into Mississippi River after setting car on fire near Sunshine Bridge
Sunshine, LA2 days ago
Lafayette Police arrest driver in connection with multi-vehicle crash on Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
St. Martin Parish murder investigation underway for slain New Iberia man found on Prairie Hwy
New Iberia, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: Bomb threat lifted at Breaux Bridge High School
Breaux Bridge, LA3 days ago
OLG gives tips to prevent infant deaths
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies in late night crash on Pinhook Road in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Person of interest, vehicle located after child hit by Ford F-350 in Welsh
Welsh, LA2 days ago
Louisiana man arrested for 11th time
Opelousas, LA4 days ago
Missouri man arrested after three charges of livestock theft in Louisiana
Thayer, MO2 days ago
Expanding fiber network to help close digital gap in Opelousas
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Police juror concerned curfew will negatively impact Vermilion Parish
Abbeville, LA3 days ago
Authorities investigating Tuesday bomb threat at Cecilia High School
Cecilia, LA3 days ago
Community forms search party for missing New Iberia man
New Iberia, LA5 days ago
Jennings resident wanted for drug charges found hiding under bed
Jennings, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy