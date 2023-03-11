Open in App
Florida State
WFLA

Republican lawmakers make adjustments to ‘transformative’ education bill

By Libbey Dean,

6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Republican lawmakers are making final adjustments before sending what they’re calling a “transformative” education bill to the floor.

Today, the House’s universal school voucher bill advanced through the education quality subcommittee. If approved HB1 would make all students in Florida eligible for state funds for private school, even homeschoolers

“This bill delivers on a promise that many of us have made for a long time. That every student should get every dollar for every choice that they and their parents think best for their child,” State Rep. Randy fine said Friday.

Voucher program expansion could take away $848M from Tampa Bay public schools

HB1 did get a few changes Friday. It would now require Florida’s education commissioner to develop an online portal that would help families choose from a wide range of school options.

A Tampa parent currently taking advantage of school vouchers approves of the change.

“A portal where you can easily check your status and have guidance in that way, I think is amazing,” Leslie Brough-Pavluk said.

However, Brough-Pavluk has raised some concerns.

“We don’t want families who don’t necessarily need it to take it away from families who do.”

The House’s estimate of the expansion is around $210 million. The Senate has yet to give any estimates. The bill is headed to the floor in both chambers.

