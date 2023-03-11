Golden Knights faceoff: Stop in Carolina is third on five-game road swing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Carolina Hurricanes, leaders of the Metropolitan Division, pose the opposition Saturday when the Golden Knights make the third stop of a five-game road swing.

Carolina ranks second in the NHL with 94 points, slightly off the pace of the league’s best team, the Boston Bruins (103 points).

Carolina features two former Knights, center Paul Stastny and defenseman Dylan Coughlan. Stastny has eight goals and 12 assists in 62 games. Coughlan has played just 16 games. He came to the Hurricanes in the July deal that also sent Max Pacioretty from Las Vegas to Carolina.

Pacioretty is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs after tearing his right Achilles tendon a second time in January.

Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

Faceoff: 4 p.m. Saturday, PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C.

4 p.m. Saturday, PNC Arena, Raleigh, N.C. TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM

AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM Records : Golden Knights 39-20-6; Hurricanes 43-18-8

: Golden Knights 39-20-6; Hurricanes 43-18-8 Notes: Carolina won its fourth straight game on Thursday night, beating Carolina 1-0 on rookie Pyotr Kochetkov’s fourth shutout. He stopped 19 shots. … The Canes have a strong forward group led by Sebastian Aho (27G), Martin Negas (25G) and Andrei Svechnikov (23G). Defenseman Brent Burns ranks fourth on the team in scoring (12G, 39A) and leads the Canes in assists. Burns is tied for eighth in the NHL among defensemen in scoring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.