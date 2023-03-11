Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

Destination Dakota: North Dakota State Library

By Taylor Aasen,

6 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Are you an avid book reader? Book a trip to the library! On Friday for Destination Dakota, reporter Taylor Aasen checked out some local libraries.

The North Dakota State Library is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library hosts events that help engage the youth of our community and keep them reading.

“It’s March Madness!” Tammy Kruger, the School Library Specialist at the North Dakota State Library says that March Madness is not just for basketball players, it’s also for their readers.

“The books go against one another. Whoever wins in that bracket, moves on to the next one at battles the next winner and so on and so forth. Now, you have until March 27th to get these filled out and in to the state library. It can be mailed in, it can be dropped off, it can be carrier pigeon… I don’t care. We just want them here in one piece on time. Then March 28th is when the battle actually starts, you will be able to vote for your favorite of who you think should win and go on to the next bracket on Facebook and Twitter,” said Kruger.

The North Dakota State Library also features a “Talking Books” program. This program is federally sponsored through the Library of Congress. Readers are sent a device along with an audible book cartridge that goes into the device.

“So, these [audiobook machines] get sent out free of charge as well as the cartridges. And patrons who take part in this program will keep this, keep the player, as long as they’re still a part of the program. And then, they’ll send back cartridges and we’ll send out new ones to them and things like that,” explained Kruger.

If you would like to learn more about the North Dakota State Library and some of the other things they offer there, visit their website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

