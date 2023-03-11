Open in App
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield renews ties with Irish sister city

By Courtney Ward,

6 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The city of Pittsfield hosted a reception on Friday in honor of the 25th anniversary of Pittsfield’s sister city relationship with Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland. Ballina also celebrated 300 years since its formal establishment.

Music, speeches, and proclamations were made. Gifts were also exchanged. A delegation from Ballina came to Pittsfield to check on their partner, and party alongside them. Afterwards, they enjoyed two different Irish pubs.

“There are a lot of things that I’ve been thinking about in relation to the 25 years and the connection and the people that come over to Ireland. It really is fantastic.”

A delegation from Pittsfield will be going to Ballina in July.

