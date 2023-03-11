Open in App
Cleveland, OH
WDTN

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft picks order revealed

By Celeste Houmard,

6 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Browns’ coaching staff changes.

(WJW) – The Cleveland Browns NFL Draft picks are set.

The Browns will get their first 2023 draft pick in the second round of the NFL Draft at 42nd overall.

According to Fox 8 Sports Reporter John Sabol, the Browns’ biggest needs are defensive tackle, defensive end, linebacker, wide receiver and safety.

Here’s a breakdown of the NFL Draft 2023 picks:

Round 2: #42
Round 3: #98 (Compensatory)
Round 4: #111
Round 4: #126 (via Minnesota)
Round 5: #140 (via Los Angeles Rams)
Round 5: #142
Round 6: #190
Round 7: #229

The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City on April 27 through April 29.

