Palm Desert, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Motivated and inspired’ Youth tennis clinic uplifts kids through athletics, mentoring

By Samantha Lomibao,

5 days ago
Tennis Clinic of the Desert is an event uplifting children through athletics and mentoring.

It’s brought by the Bryan Brothers Foundation , who are twin brothers that are also retired professional tennis doubles players.

The youth clinic will take place at the Desert Falls Country Club in Palm Desert on Saturday, March 11.

“Sometimes it’s not a career, but a lot of life lessons come from tennis. That you can do it, you can grind, you can work hard and not to quit," said Irene Fraizer, Director of Administration for the Inspiring Children Foundation.

Fraizer and Terry Lynch are organizer of the youth tennis clinic. They say it’s made up of 150 children from all over the country with a common goal-- to find inspiration through tennis.

“What’s amazing it that the older ones have a chance to help mentor younger ones which naturally happens. And also, the younger ones get to watch the older ones play and they get motivated and inspired," Fraizer said.

This massive tennis clinic travels around the country, but it’s now here in the desert.

It's put on by the Bryan Brothers Foundation, a a non-profit organization focused on supporting children through mentorship and the values of hard work.

"We’ll do clinics, they'll rotate courts for about an hour and a half. And then after that, we’ll have what we call a double suit out where they become teams and they play round robins on each court," said Lynch.

After the clinic, the foundation will be taking the kids to the one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world- the BNP Paribas Open .

“To be able to see them and also good older players, and realize I can do that if I work hard and that’s what we hope," Lynch explained.

It’ll be a first for many, including a group of kids from Palm Springs.

“The children have never even walked in those doors out there to go to the big tournament. They’re very excited," said Kay Butler, Executive Director of Grassroots Junior Tennis .

Grassroots Junior Tennis

Butler tells us these kids grew up in underserved communities, and have never had an opportunity like this.

“They didn’t even know there was a stadium out there because they don’t have the transportation to get there nor the money to get there. So for Terry and this group to give us tickets to go to this, it’s wonderful. It’s absolutely wonderful.”

