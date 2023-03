March 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has exercised options to acquire 10,500 shares of the electric-vehicle maker, U.S. securities filing showed on Friday.

(This story has been corrected to say that Musk has exercised option to buy Tesla shares and removes reference to $50,000 in headline and paragraph 1)

