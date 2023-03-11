Open in App
Bismarck, ND
KX News

‘Check out’ this Bismarck library

By Taylor Aasen,

6 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Local libraries are an important part of our community. Books not only help our intelligence, but they also bring us together.

Reporter Taylor Aasen went to the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library on Friday to learn more about the things they do there.

“We start our Spring storytimes up the week of March 20 and we go through the month of May and we have them for all different ages in the mornings,” said Jana “Miss Sparkles” Maher, the Children’s Librarian.

“We have a family storytime Monday evenings. We have a couple after school programs that meet during the week after school, a Miss Sparkles Kindness Club a LEGO club that’s very popular. Right now, we have a program where you can sign your child up to read to a therapy dog that meets after school,” explained Miss Sparkles.

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library is always hosting events throughout the year that engage the public. If you would like to learn more about their upcoming events, head to their website .

